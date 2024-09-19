Matches (17)
5th Match, Anantapur, September 19 - 22, 2024, Duleep Trophy
India D FlagIndia D
(77 ov) 306/5
India B FlagIndia B

Day 1 - India B chose to field.

Current RR: 3.97
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 13
Samson's 89* drives India D after Iyer bags another duck

Bhui, Padikkal and Bharat also scored fifties as India D ended the opening day on 306 for 5

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sanju Samson prepares to hit the ball in the nets, Ireland vs India, Dublin, August 17, 2023

File photo: Sanju Samson hit form with an unbeaten 89  •  Sportsfile via Getty Images

India D 306 for 5 (Samson 89*, Bhui 56, Bharat 52, R Chahar 3-60) vs India B
Shreyas Iyer bagged his second duck in as many Duleep Trophy games but half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat and Ricky Bhui helped India D gain the upper hand against India B in Anantapur.
Samson stayed unbeaten on 89 off 83 balls at stumps, taking India D to 306 for 5 in 77 overs. He had Saransh Jain for company on 26.
After India B had elected to bowl, their bowlers were in for an early toil with Padikkal and Bharat stitching a 105-run stand for the opening wicket in 31.1 overs. Padikkal having scored fifties in both Duleep Trophy games so far added a third during a knock in which he hit eight fours. Bharat, who was promoted up the order, also cashed in stroking 52 off 105 balls with nine fours.
Padikkal was the first to depart edging Navdeep Saini through to the wicketkeeper. Bharat followed suit soon after, caught behind off Mukesh Kumar. Nishant Sindhu and Ricky Bhui then added a 53-run stand for the third wicket but when Rahul Chahar struck twice in quick succession, India D found themselves in a spot of bother.
The legspinner first had Sindhu caught in the 47th over. In his very next over then, he sent back Iyer for a five-ball duck as India D slipped to 175 for 4.
Bhui, fresh from a fourth-innings 113 in the previous match, continued his good form to become the third half-centurion of the innings. But like his other team-mates, he also fell in the fifties with Chahar grabbing his third wicket of the day. Bhui departed for 56 off 87 balls with nine fours.
Samson, however, made sure to carry on. He struck ten fours and three sixes in his quick half-century, dominating an unbroken 90-run stand off 109 balls with Jain.
For India B, Chahar was the most successful bowler picking up 3 for 60 in 13 overs while Mukesh and Saini chipped with a wicket apiece.
India D Innings
Player NameRB
D Padikkal
caught5095
KS Bharat
caught52105
RK Bhui
caught5687
N Sindhu
caught1939
SS Iyer
caught05
SV Samson
not out8983
SS Jain
not out2656
Extras(b 2, lb 2, nb 8, w 2)
Total306(5 wkts; 77 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPTQuotient
IND-C210191.440
IND-B210170.877
IND-A211061.347
IND-D202000.598
Full Table