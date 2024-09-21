Matches (9)
ENG v AUS (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Duleep Trophy (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Stumps - Updates only • Starts 4:00 AM
5th Match, Anantapur, September 19 - 22, 2024, Duleep Trophy
PrevNext
India D FlagIndia D
(44 ov) 349 & 244/5
India B FlagIndia B
282

Day 3 - India D lead by 311 runs.

Current RR: 5.54
Report

Bhui and Iyer lead India D's charge

India D are 311 ahead with five second-innings wickets left

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ricky Bhui in action, South Zone vs North Zone, semi-final, 4th day, Duleep Trophy, Bengaluru, July 8, 2023

File photo: Ricky Bhui's unbeaten 90 took India D to 244 for 5 at stumps  •  PTI

India D 349 and 244 for 5 (Bhui 90*, Iyer 50, Samson 45, Mukesh 3-80) lead India B 282 (Easwaran 116, Washington 87, Saurabh Kumar 5-73) by 311 runs
Shreyas Iyer hit a quickfire fifty, Sanju Samson a brisk 45 and Ricky Bhui a stodgy unbeaten 90 as India D had the ascendancy over India B in the final Duleep Trophy fixture in Anantapur. Already out of reckoning for the title, India D are 311 ahead with five second-innings wickets left.
Resuming on 210 for 6, India B stretched their total to 282. A majority of those runs came courtesy Washington Sundar, who top scored with 87. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked up all four wickets to fall in the day, finishing with figures of 5 for 73, his 25th five-for in first-class cricket.
India D's second innings began with a flurry of wickets as Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar reduced them to 18 for 3. It's at this point that Iyer, who was out for a five-ball duck in the first innings, decided to counterattack. He hit seven fours and a six across 39 deliveries before becoming Mukesh's third wicket.
Samson, the first-innings centurion, kicked on to make his start count, putting together a 68-run stand with Bhui. The sixth-wicket stand between Bhui and Akash Sengupta was worth 94 when stumps were called.
Currently second on the table, India B face an uphill task of trying to win the title. For them to have a shot, they need to win outright and then hope neither India C nor India A win outright.
Shreyas IyerSanju SamsonRicky BhuiIndiaIndia D vs India BDuleep Trophy

India D Innings
Player NameRB
D Padikkal
caught37
KS Bharat
bowled25
RK Bhui
not out9087
N Sindhu
caught54
SS Iyer
caught5040
SV Samson
caught4553
AA Sengupta
not out2868
Extras(b 13, lb 6, w 2)
Total244(5 wkts; 44 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPTQuotient
IND-C210191.440
IND-B210170.877
IND-A211061.347
IND-D202000.598
Full Table