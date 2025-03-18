Matches (10)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
IML (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
DPDCL (3)

Zimbabwe A vs Durham, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM vs DURH, Mar 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Harare, March 18 - 20, 2025, Durham tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Zimbabwe A FlagZimbabwe A
Durham FlagDurham
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
What will be the toss result?
ZIM-A Win & Bat
DURH Win & Bat
ZIM-A Win & Bowl
DURH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:04
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18,19,20 March 2025 - day (3-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question