Matches (10)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
IML (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
DPDCL (3)
Zimbabwe A vs Durham, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM vs DURH, Mar 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Harare, March 18 - 20, 2025, Durham tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
ZIM-A Win & Bat
DURH Win & Bat
ZIM-A Win & Bowl
DURH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe A
L
L
L
L
L
Durham
L
W
L
D
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:04
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
|Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18,19,20 March 2025 - day (3-day match)