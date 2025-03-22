Matches (7)
Durham Women vs ZIM Women XI, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM-W vs DURH-W, Mar 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Harare, March 22, 2025, Durham Women tour of Zimbabwe
Durham Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.37
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 12/1 (2.40)
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Emma Marlow* 
(rhb)
67839080.728 (14b)7 (13b)
Sophia Turner 
4170023.522 (5b)4 (17b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Lindokuhle Mabhero 
(ob)
3.301103.141300-
Kelis Ndhlovu 
(sla, sla)
702814.002630-
 Last BatAbigail Glen 15 (26b) FOW105/5 (21.4 Ov)
2
1
26th
1
1w
25th
1
1
24th
1
1
23rd
2
Match centre Ground time: 11:17
26.3
Mabhero to Marlow, no run
26.2
2
Mabhero to Marlow, 2 runs
26.1
1
Mabhero to Turner, 1 run
end of over 262 runs
DUR-W: 113/5CRR: 4.34 
Sophia Turner3 (16b)
Emma Marlow65 (81b 9x4)
Kelis Ndhlovu 7-0-28-1
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-8-0
25.6
1
Ndhlovu to Turner, 1 run
25.5
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.5
1w
Ndhlovu to Turner, 1 wide
25.4
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.3
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.2
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.1
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
end of over 252 runs
DUR-W: 111/5CRR: 4.44 
Sophia Turner2 (10b)
Emma Marlow65 (81b 9x4)
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-8-0
Kelis Ndhlovu 6-0-26-1
24.6
1
Mabhero to Turner, 1 run
24.5
Mabhero to Turner, no run
24.4
Mabhero to Turner, no run
24.3
Mabhero to Turner, no run
24.2
1
Mabhero to Marlow, 1 run
24.1
Mabhero to Marlow, no run
end of over 242 runs
DUR-W: 109/5CRR: 4.54 
Sophia Turner1 (6b)
Emma Marlow64 (79b 9x4)
Kelis Ndhlovu 6-0-26-1
Lindokuhle Mabhero 2-0-6-0
23.6
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
23.5
1
Ndhlovu to Marlow, 1 run
23.4
Ndhlovu to Marlow, no run
23.3
1
Ndhlovu to Turner, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Durham Women
0510152025020406080100OVERSRUNS
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
TossDurham Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Sarah Dambanevana
Zimbabwe
Tafadzwa Musakwa
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
David Shawane
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Julia Chibhabha
Durham Women Innings
Player NameRB
EK Marlow
not out6783
H Robson
caught14
T Johnson
run out1418
L Dobson
lbw02
MEW Rogers
lbw311
A Glen
caught1526
S Turner
not out417
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 9)
Total116(5 wkts; 26.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>