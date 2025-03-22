Matches (7)
Durham Women vs ZIM Women XI, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM-W vs DURH-W, Mar 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
2nd Match, Harare, March 22, 2025, Durham Women tour of Zimbabwe
Current RR: 4.37
• Last 5 ov (RR): 12/1 (2.40)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|67
|83
|9
|0
|80.72
|8 (14b)
|7 (13b)
|4
|17
|0
|0
|23.52
|2 (5b)
|4 (17b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|3.3
|0
|11
|0
|3.14
|13
|0
|0
|-
(sla, sla)
|7
|0
|28
|1
|4.00
|26
|3
|0
|-
Last Bat: Abigail Glen 15 (26b) • FOW: 105/5 (21.4 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:17
26.3
•
Mabhero to Marlow, no run
26.2
2
Mabhero to Marlow, 2 runs
26.1
1
Mabhero to Turner, 1 run
end of over 262 runs
DUR-W: 113/5CRR: 4.34
Sophia Turner3 (16b)
Emma Marlow65 (81b 9x4)
Kelis Ndhlovu 7-0-28-1
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-8-0
25.6
1
Ndhlovu to Turner, 1 run
25.5
•
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.5
1w
Ndhlovu to Turner, 1 wide
25.4
•
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.3
•
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.2
•
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
25.1
•
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
end of over 252 runs
DUR-W: 111/5CRR: 4.44
Sophia Turner2 (10b)
Emma Marlow65 (81b 9x4)
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-8-0
Kelis Ndhlovu 6-0-26-1
24.6
1
Mabhero to Turner, 1 run
24.5
•
Mabhero to Turner, no run
24.4
•
Mabhero to Turner, no run
24.3
•
Mabhero to Turner, no run
24.2
1
Mabhero to Marlow, 1 run
24.1
•
Mabhero to Marlow, no run
end of over 242 runs
DUR-W: 109/5CRR: 4.54
Sophia Turner1 (6b)
Emma Marlow64 (79b 9x4)
Kelis Ndhlovu 6-0-26-1
Lindokuhle Mabhero 2-0-6-0
23.6
•
Ndhlovu to Turner, no run
23.5
1
Ndhlovu to Marlow, 1 run
23.4
•
Ndhlovu to Marlow, no run
23.3
1
Ndhlovu to Turner, 1 run
Match details
|Old Hararians, Harare
|Toss
|Durham Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|22 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee