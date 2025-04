Smith and Knott tie up series for Australia A

England A's chase started well with Grace Scrivens striking six boundaries to reach 45 while sharing 35 and 46-run stands with Seren Smale and Hollie Armitage to have the visitors on track at 81 for 1 in the 18th over. But Smith sparked a huge collapse, removing Scrivens and Alice Capsey in consecutive balls. Hayward chimed in with a wicket, as did Tess Flintoff before Knott claimed the last four. Armitage was the only other batter aside from Scrivens to reach 20 as England A lost 9 for 55.