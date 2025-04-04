Matches (15)
RESULT
2nd unofficial ODI, Sydney, April 04, 2025, England A Women tour of Australia
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
261/8
England A Women FlagEngland A Women
(33.3/50 ov, T:262) 136

AUS-A Women won by 125 runs

Report

Smith and Knott tie up series for Australia A

Knott took 4 for 14 and Smith claimed 3 for 13 as England A were bowled out for 136 chasing Australia A's 261 for 8, set up by 68 from Wilson

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Apr-2025 • 1 hr ago
Charli Knott took 4 for 14, Australia A women vs England A women, 2nd unofficial ODI, Sydney, April 4

Charli Knott took 4 for 14  •  Getty Images

Australia A 261 for 8 (Wilson 68, Gordon 3-47) beat England A 136 (Scrivens 45, Knott 4-14) by 125 runs
Spin duo Charli Knott and Amy Smith took seven wickets between them as Australia A took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match 50-over series thanks to a crushing 125-run over England A in Sydney.
Knott took 4 for 14 with her offspin while Smith claimed 3 for 13 with her legbreaks as England A slumped from 81 for 1 to be bowled out for 136 chasing Australia A's target of 262.
Earlier, opener Tahlia Wilson made 68 for the hosts while five other Australia A batters made between 22 and 35, with Hannah Darlington smashing 26 not out from 14 balls to finish the innings and help post a competitive 261 for 8.
England A took wickets at regular intervals with Kirstie Gordon and Issy Wong claiming three apiece but Australia A kept the momentum going throughout with a series of 40-plus partnerships that started with Wilson and Georgia Voll and ended with Smith and Darlington clubbing an unbeaten 43 from the final 21 balls of the innings.
England A's chase started well with Grace Scrivens striking six boundaries to reach 45 while sharing 35 and 46-run stands with Seren Smale and Hollie Armitage to have the visitors on track at 81 for 1 in the 18th over. But Smith sparked a huge collapse, removing Scrivens and Alice Capsey in consecutive balls. Hayward chimed in with a wicket, as did Tess Flintoff before Knott claimed the last four. Armitage was the only other batter aside from Scrivens to reach 20 as England A lost 9 for 55.
Australia A had already won the opening game of the series thanks to a century from Voll after England won the lone T20I. The third 50-over match will be played on Monday before the unofficial four-day Test begins on April 12.
ENG-A Women Innings
Player NameRB
GE Scrivens
caught4562
SA Smale
bowled922
HJ Armitage
bowled2026
A Capsey
caught01
J Grewcock
caught26
BAM Heath
caught44
MK Villiers
caught1826
IECM Wong
not out1131
KL Gordon
lbw1020
M Gaur
bowled05
A Stonehouse
bowled01
Extras(lb 1, nb 3, w 13)
Total136(10 wkts; 33.3 ovs)
