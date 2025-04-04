Smith and Knott tie up series for Australia A
Knott took 4 for 14 and Smith claimed 3 for 13 as England A were bowled out for 136 chasing Australia A's 261 for 8, set up by 68 from Wilson
Knott took 4 for 14 and Smith claimed 3 for 13 as England A were bowled out for 136 chasing Australia A's 261 for 8, set up by 68 from Wilson
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|45
|62
|bowled
|9
|22
|bowled
|20
|26
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|2
|6
|caught
|4
|4
|caught
|18
|26
|not out
|11
|31
|lbw
|10
|20
|bowled
|0
|5
|bowled
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 3, w 13)
|Total
|136(10 wkts; 33.3 ovs)