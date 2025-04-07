Scholfield, Potts, MacDonald-Gay engineer thrilling one-wicket win

England A 199 for 9 (Scholfield 83, Day 2-43) beat Australia A 195 (Hayward 76, Webb 53, Potts 3-30, MacDonald-Gay 3-32) by one wicket

Potts and MacDonald-Gay had been pivotal with the ball in restricting Australia A to just 195 but both were required to hold their nerve with the bat in the chase after Scholfield had put England A on the brink of a much-needed victory after they had lost the previous two 50-over matches in the series.

Scholfield and Seren Smale had the chase under control at 152 for 4 following an 88-run stand after England A had initially slumped to 23 for 3 and 64 for 4 in pursuit of 196. Smale was run out by Sianna Ginger for 34 before Scholfield was bowled by Ella Hayward for 83 from 102 balls. Kirstie Gordon fell cheaply to leave England A needing 31 runs from 40 balls with only three wickets in hand.

MacDonald-Gay struck two boundaries in a valuable 16 but fell with 14 still required. Potts joined Georgia Davis and the pair scratched out 13 of them but Davis was run out by Hayward trying for the winning run off the last ball of the 49th over. The run out completed an outstanding individual performance from Hayward who earlier made 76 from 92 and took 1 for 24 with two maidens from 10 overs.

Ginger bowled the final over for Australia A needing one wicket for a tie. Potts held her nerve striking a boundary off the second ball of the final over to secure the win.

Potts had earlier ripped through Australia A's top order with a 10-over spell claiming 3 for 30 with a maiden and 44 dots. She had both in-form Australia A openers caught behind including claiming Georgia Voll for a second ball duck.

Australia A No. 5 Charli Knott was also caught behind in Potts' sixth over of her opening spell. MacDonald-Gay then added to their woes when she came on first change to trap captain Nicole Faltum lbw for a duck and leave the hosts in deep trouble at 29 for 5.

But excellent half-centuries from Hayward and Courtney Webb rescued the innings. Webb made 53 from 80 with six boundaries in a century stand with Hayward who then added 48 with Hannah Darlington for the eighth wicket and 17 more with Sophie Day to drag the total up to something defendable. Darlington made 20 off 32 in another vital cameo following her unbeaten 26 from 14 in the previous match.