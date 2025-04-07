Matches (18)
IPL (3)
WWCQ Warm-up (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
NZ vs PAK (1)
AUS-A Women vs ENG-A Women, 3rd unofficial ODI at Sydney, AUS-W A vs ENG-W A, Apr 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd unofficial ODI, Sydney, April 07, 2025, England A Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-A Women
W
W
L
W
W
ENG-A Women
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:28
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
|Match days
|7 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
England A Women tour of Australia News
Smith and Knott tie up series for Australia A
Knott took 4 for 14 and Smith claimed 3 for 13 as England A were bowled out for 136 chasing Australia A's 261 for 8, set up by 68 from Wilson
Georgia Voll leads Australia A to victory with unbeaten century
Sianna Ginger takes five wickets as hosts reassert dominance after T20I series loss