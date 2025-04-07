Matches (18)
IPL (3)
WWCQ Warm-up (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
NZ vs PAK (1)

AUS-A Women vs ENG-A Women, 3rd unofficial ODI at Sydney, AUS-W A vs ENG-W A, Apr 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd unofficial ODI, Sydney, April 07, 2025, England A Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia A Women FlagAustralia A Women
England A Women FlagEngland A Women
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:28
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.00, Second Session 15.00-18.30
Match days7 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question