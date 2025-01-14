Sam Cook stars for Lions as Lachlan Hearne hits back with quickfire hundred

Cricket Australia XI 176 for 9 (Hearne 106*, Cook 4-15) trail England Lions 223 (Davies 54, Gannon 5-27) by 47 runs

Sam Cook showcased his quality as he ripped through a Cricket Australia XI top-order on the first day, only for Lachlan Hearne to hit back with a remarkable hundred on the opening day of the England Lions' tour game in Brisbane.

Cook claimed four wickets in a devastating opening spell that inspired a Lions fightback after captain Alex Davies' quickfire half-century had been the highlight of their first-innings 223.

Sonny Baker chimed in with three wickets, while England spinner Shoaib Bashir held a sharp return catch for his wicket, as the hosts were indebted to a stunning unbeaten century from Hearne, who was 106 not out from 62 balls at the close, out of his team's 176 for nine.

Cook has established himself as one of the most prolific seamers in the Rothesay County Championship, having taken more than 300 first-class wickets at an average under 20, and the 27-year-old Essex man proved his class on Australian soil as he reduced the hosts to 18 for four.

Three of his wickets were caught behind the wicket, as he operated at times with four slips, and he found just enough movement to trap this season's Sheffield Shield top runscorer Henry Hunt plumb in front.

James Rew held a good diving catch down the leg side to remove 20-Test veteran Peter Handscomb before Hearne - who is yet to make a first-class century - effectively counter-attacked with an unbeaten 106 from just 62 balls.

Davies had earlier won the toss and struck four sixes in a 57-ball fifty at the top of the order, bringing up his milestone by dispatching spinner Corey Rocchiccioli over the midwicket fence.