Tom Curran was left out by England after Virat Kohli lost his third toss in a row in the series

Toss England opt to bowl vs India

England won the toss in the third and final ODI of the series, with stand-in captain Jos Buttler sending India in to bat for the third match in a row. The game in Pune is England's final match on the tour of India.

After the first of four Tests in early February, then five T20Is - both series won by the hosts after losing the first match - England are looking to buck the trend, having levelled the ODIs at 1-1 on Friday on the back of brilliant innings from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

England made one change to their winning side, bringing in fast bowler Mark Wood, who was rested for that game, in place of Tom Curran. That means Sam Billings, who injured his collarbone while fielding in the first match, will remain on the sidelines.

India made one change, described by captain Virat Kohli as "tactical", replacing Kuldeep Yadav with T Natarajan. Yadav conceded 84 runs while going wicketless from his 10 overs on Friday. It was the first time since the 2017 Champions Trophy that India fielded an ODI team without Kuldeep or Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Ben Stokes, 4 Dawid Malan, 5 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 KL Rahul, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 T Natarajan, 11 Prasidh Krishna