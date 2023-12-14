England win toss and bowl first in second T20I

Toss England chose to bowl vs West Indies

Jos Buttler won the toss for England and chose to bowl first, as the second T20I prepared to get underway in Grenada.

Both sides made one change from the teams that contested Tuesday's series opener in Barbados, with Moeen Ali coming into the England team in place of Ben Duckett, while the left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie replaces Romario Shepherd, who sustained a knee niggle during the first game.

Moeen's inclusion means England will be fielding three frontline spinners, with both Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid retained after sharing five wickets in the course of West Indies' successful run-chase at Bridgetown.

"We wanted to find a way to get Moeen back into the team while retaining the two legspinners," Buttler said, while acknowledging Duckett was unlucky to miss out.

The small dimensions at St George's mean that plenty of runs are anticipated at a venue where England and West Indies racked up a world-record 46 sixes between them in an ODI in 2019

"They're fantastic six-hitters, we've got to find ways to limiting that," Buttler said at the toss. "With the bat, we got off to a fantastic start in the first ten overs, we just need to tidy up the back ten."

Rovman Powell, West Indies captain, said: "We're trying our best to control the powerplay. Last time they got off to a flyer and our bowlers were fortunate to pull it back. Today is another opportunity to do a bit better."

History will be made when the game gets underway, with Jacqueline Williams set to become the first female umpire from the West Indies to stand in a men's T20I between two Full Member teams.

"It is like a dream come true," Williams said, having previously officiated in a total of 23 T20Is and ODIs in ICC regional competitions. "It's a good feeling to be the first, but I hope I won't be the last."

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Alzarri Joseph