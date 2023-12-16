England bowl, bring in Atkinson Topley; Rutherford replaces Hetmyer

Toss England chose to bowl vs West Indies

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl at the National Stadium in Grenada for the second game running, with England needing to win the third T20I against West Indies to avoid another series defeat on their tour of the Caribbean.

England made two changes, with Rehan Ahmed and Chris Woakes making way for a pair of fast bowlers in Gus Atkinson and Reece Topley. After defeats by four wickets and 10 runs in the first two matches, Buttler called for an improved performance, wanting his players to "recognise those moments when we can keep the pressure on the opposition for longer".

Rovman Powell, whose 27-ball fifty helped resurrect West Indies after they slipped into trouble batting first on Thursday, was happy to set a target again, reasoning that the used pitch "should be better" for batting. West Indies, who can can seal the series with two matches still to play, brought in Sherfane Rutherford for Shimron Hetmyer.

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Alzarri Joseph