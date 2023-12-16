Matches (8)
SA v BAN (W) (1)
AUS v PAK (1)
Hazare Trophy (1)
IND v ENG (W) (1)
SA v IND (1)
NZ v BDESH (1)
ZIM v IRE (1)
Asia Cup [U19] (1)
Live
3rd T20I, St George's, December 16, 2023, England tour of West Indies
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(9.3/20 ov) 75/3
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.

Current RR: 7.89
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 35/1 (7.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 172
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

England bowl, bring in Atkinson Topley; Rutherford replaces Hetmyer

West Indies hoping to seal five-match series with third win in a row

Alan Gardner
Alan Gardner
16-Dec-2023 • 58 mins ago
Gus Atkinson is back in the T20I XI&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Gus Atkinson is back in the T20I XI  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss England chose to bowl vs West Indies
Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl at the National Stadium in Grenada for the second game running, with England needing to win the third T20I against West Indies to avoid another series defeat on their tour of the Caribbean.
England made two changes, with Rehan Ahmed and Chris Woakes making way for a pair of fast bowlers in Gus Atkinson and Reece Topley. After defeats by four wickets and 10 runs in the first two matches, Buttler called for an improved performance, wanting his players to "recognise those moments when we can keep the pressure on the opposition for longer".
Rovman Powell, whose 27-ball fifty helped resurrect West Indies after they slipped into trouble batting first on Thursday, was happy to set a target again, reasoning that the used pitch "should be better" for batting. West Indies, who can can seal the series with two matches still to play, brought in Sherfane Rutherford for Shimron Hetmyer.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Alzarri Joseph
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Tymal Mills, 11 Reece Topley
West IndiesEnglandWest Indies vs EnglandEngland tour of West Indies

Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

Language
English
Win Probability
WI 51.04%
WIENG
100%50%100%WI InningsENG Innings

Current Over 10 • WI 75/3

Live Forecast: WI 172
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BA King
bowled85
KR Mayers
caught03
N Pooran
not out3122
SD Hope
caught2619
R Powell
not out108
Total75(3 wkts; 9.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved