Stats - England's death-overs heist in a six-hitting fest
England pull off a dramatic chase with one ball to spare as the runs flow in Grenada
21 Runs needed for England at the start of the 20th over in the third T20I. These are the joint-most target runs successfully chased by any team in the 20th over in T20Is, matching last month's effort by Australia of chasing 21 runs in the final over against India in Guwahati.
34 Sixes hit by both West Indies and England on Saturday are the second-most in a T20I match, behind only the 35 during the Centurion T20I between South Africa and West Indies earlier this year. England hit 18 sixes, the second-most by them behind the 20 against South Africa in Bristol in 2022.
71 Target runs needed for England at the start of the death overs (17-20). These are the most target runs successfully chased in the death overs of any men's T20 match, bettering Sussex's 69 runs against Gloucestershire in 2015 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
109* Phil Salt's score in the run chase is the second highest for an England batter in men's T20Is, behind only the unbeaten 116 by Alex Hales against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup.
442.85 Harry Brook's batting strike rate during his unbeaten seven-ball 31 is the second-highest for a men's T20I innings of 30-plus runs. The highest is 520 by Dipendra Singh Airee, who scored an unbeaten 10-ball 52 against Mongolia earlier this year.
9 Sixes hit by Salt during his unbeaten 109 are the joint-most for England in a T20I innings, equaling Liam Livingstone, who also hit nine maximums against Pakistan in 2021.
3 Successful target chases of 220-plus targets for England in T20Is are the most by any team, going ahead of Australia and Bulgaria, who have done it twice. Only one team other than England has successfully chased down 220-plus targets on three occasions in T20s - Middlesex in the T20 Blast.
448 Runs aggregated by West Indies and England in the third T20I are the most in any T20I match hosted by the West Indies. The previous highest was 428 runs in Bridgetown in 2022, also during a T20I between West Indies and England.
There have been only three higher men's T20I totals in West Indies than England's 226 for 3 in the chase, all during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier in 2021 in Coolidge.
153 Runs collectively scored by West Indies and England during the death overs are the highest for any T20 match where ball-by-ball data is available. The previous highest was 144 by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai in 2020.
The 79 out of those 153 runs scored by West Indies are the second most in death overs in men's T20Is, behind the 89 by Nepal against Mongolia in the Asian Games earlier this year.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo