Innings break
4th T20I (D/N), Tarouba, December 19, 2023, England tour of West Indies
England FlagEngland
(20 ov) 267/3
West Indies FlagWest Indies

West Indies chose to field.

Current RR: 13.35
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 84/1 (16.80)
forecasterWin Probability:ENG 98.61%WI 1.39%
Report

West Indies choose to bowl as Forde makes T20I debut

Two changes for England as Woakes, Rehan replace Atkinson, Mills - and Salt keeps wicket

Valkerie Baynes
19-Dec-2023 • 1 hr ago
Andre Russell celebrates a wicket  •  Associated Press

West Indies win toss and choose to bowl vs England
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the penultimate encounter of their five-match T20I series in Tarouba.
West Indies had already made two changes to their squad for the remainder of the series on the eve of this match, with Shimron Hetmyer dropped having missed the third game after scores of 1 and 2 in the opening two fixtures, making way for Johnson Charles, and Alzarri Joseph rested ahead of next month's tour of Australia with Oshane Thomas coming into the squad.
But it was Matthew Forde who got the nod for his maiden T20I in West Indies' only change after he impressed on international debut in the third ODI against England on December 9.
England made two changes to their line-up for a must-win clash with West Indies leading the series 2-1. Chris Woakes, who woke up in the Caribbean to the news he had been picked up by Punjab Kings in the IPL auction, came into the side along with Rehan Ahmed, replacing Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills.
Phil Salt, whose unbeaten 109 off just 56 balls helped England to victory in the previous game, was due to take the wicketkeeping gloves from Jos Buttler.
Buttler, the England captain, said at the toss that he too would have liked to chase. Play was set to begin in humid conditions with the covers left on the pitch until quite soon before the toss.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Matthew Forde, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Gudakesh Motie
England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt), 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Liam Livingtsone, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Rehan Ahmed, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley
Matthew FordeWest IndiesEnglandWest Indies vs EnglandEngland tour of West Indies

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
ENG 98.61%
ENGWI
100%50%100%ENG InningsWI Innings

Over 20 • ENG 267/3

Live Forecast: ENG 267
Powered by Smart Stats
England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
bowled11957
JC Buttler
caught5529
WG Jacks
lbw249
LS Livingstone
not out5421
HC Brook
not out64
Extras(w 9)
Total267(3 wkts; 20 ovs)
