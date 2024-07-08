Matches (26)
MLC (2)
ZIM v IND (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (4)
T20 Blast (9)
IND v SA [W] (1)
RHF Trophy (3)
England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 1st unofficial Test at Wormsley, ENG v SL (U19), Jul 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st unofficial Test, Wormsley, July 08 - 11, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England U19
D
W
L
L
D
SL Under-19s
W
D
D
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG195 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 58.72 SR
ENG192 M • 135 Runs • 45 Avg • 63.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG195 M • 16 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 53.87 SR
ENG194 M • 8 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 71.25 SR
SQUAD
ENG19
SL19
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s News
Luc Benkenstein century drives England U19 to thrilling come-from-behind series win
Disciplined fielding and key run-out enables young team to claim 2-1 series win
Archie Vaughan, son of Michael, set for England Under-19 Test debut
Could play alongside Rocky Flintoff in two Tests at Wormsley and Cheltenham
Freddie McCann's magnificent 174 seals high-scoring win for England Under-19s
Sri Lanka penalised for distractions in the field as hefty century proves just enough
Rocky Flintoff catches eye as Under-19s enter field of dreams
Family connections run deep for England's next generation in their series with Sri Lanka