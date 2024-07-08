Matches (26)
England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 1st unofficial Test at Wormsley, ENG v SL (U19), Jul 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st unofficial Test, Wormsley, July 08 - 11, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC Kelly
5 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 58.72 SR
NRM Thain
2 M • 135 Runs • 45 Avg • 63.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC Kelly
5 M • 16 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 53.87 SR
EV Jack
4 M • 8 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 71.25 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley
Series
Season2024
Match days8,9,10,11 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s News

Luc Benkenstein century drives England U19 to thrilling come-from-behind series win

Disciplined fielding and key run-out enables young team to claim 2-1 series win

Archie Vaughan, son of Michael, set for England Under-19 Test debut

Could play alongside Rocky Flintoff in two Tests at Wormsley and Cheltenham

Freddie McCann's magnificent 174 seals high-scoring win for England Under-19s

Sri Lanka penalised for distractions in the field as hefty century proves just enough

Rocky Flintoff catches eye as Under-19s enter field of dreams

Family connections run deep for England's next generation in their series with Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka secure the spoils in opening Under-19 ODI at Chelmsford

Rocky Flintoff makes England bow alongside three other debutants in 65-run loss

