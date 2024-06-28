Matches (14)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 1st Youth ODI at Chelmsford, ENG v SL (U19), Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Youth ODI, Chelmsford, June 28, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
PrevNext
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 16:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRM Thain
9 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 67.84 SR
CWJ Allison
7 M • 202 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 95.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TC Ali
5 M • 14 Wkts • 3.47 Econ • 17.92 SR
EV Jack
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 31.5 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2024
Match numberYODI no. 1530
Match days28 June 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question