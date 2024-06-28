Matches (14)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 1st Youth ODI at Chelmsford, ENG v SL (U19), Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Youth ODI, Chelmsford, June 28, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England U19
W
W
L
L
W
SL Under-19s
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 16:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG199 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 67.84 SR
ENG197 M • 202 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 95.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG195 M • 14 Wkts • 3.47 Econ • 17.92 SR
ENG1910 M • 14 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 31.5 SR
SQUAD
ENG19
SL19
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|YODI no. 1530
|Match days
|28 June 2024 - day (50-over match)
England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s News