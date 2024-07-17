Hamza Shaikh century caps powerful display from Young Lions batters

England U19 401 for 5 (Shaikh 107, Denly 91, Flintoff 82*, Fonseka 76) lead Sri Lanka U19 153 (Weerasinghe 77, Sharma 5-44) by 248 runs

Hamza Shaikh played a true captain's innings to put England firmly in control at the end of day two in the second Youth Men's Test against Sri Lanka at Cheltenham.

Displaying an admirable work ethic, sound temperament and no little skill, the Warwickshire batsman fashioned a high-class innings of 107 from 210 balls and shared in a transformative partnership of 121 with Rocky Flintoff for the fifth wicket as England reached the close on 401 for 5, a handsome first-innings lead of 248.

Flintoff also impressed, raising a measured 82 not out from 148 deliveries with 8 fours and 2 sixes, while Jaydn Denly posted 91 and Keshana Fonseka 76 as England fought hard to assume pre-eminence at the College Ground. Sri Lanka's bowlers worked tirelessly throughout to build pressure on a true pitch, but it is the home side who will be in a position to dictate terms when they resume their first innings on day three with five wickets still standing.

With two days still to play, England have an opportunity to further extend their advantage and still allow themselves plenty of time to bowl Sri Lanka out and win the match and, with it, the series.

Resuming on 73 for 1, England's initial goal was to overhaul Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 153 with plenty of wickets in hand. This they achieved, thanks in large part to Denly, the Kent left-hander dominating a substantial second-wicket partnership of 85 in 24.5 overs with Fonseka.

How Sri Lanka must have rued passing up a wonderful opportunity to dismiss the opener before he had added to his overnight tally, Tisara Ekanayake fumbling a straightforward chance at mid-on off the bowling of Vihas Thewmika in the second over of the day. That near miss appeared to adversely affect Denly, who faced 21 balls without scoring.

He was soon into his stride and made the tourists pay for their profligacy, hoisting the aggrieved Thewmika over mid-wicket for six as the second wicket pair raised a 50 partnership in 99 balls. When skipper Dinura Kalupahana again struggled to hit his line and length, Sri Lanka deployed spin at both ends in their quest to engineer a breakthrough.

It arrived with the Young Lions still 14 runs in arrears, Denly pinned lbw on the front foot by leg spinner Praveen Maneesha and dismissed just nine runs shy of three figures. Spanning 120 balls and adorned by 15 fours and a six, his progressive knock afforded the innings solid foundations.

Shaikh then joined forces with Fonseka in a steadfast alliance of 64 that served to propel England into credit. A bundle of hyperactive energy, Fonseka raised an assured 50 from 85 deliveries and had a hundred firmly in his sights when he inexplicably pulled Kalupahana to mid-wicket and departed shortly after lunch. He had faced 119 balls, accrued 12 fours and a six and provided crucial top-order cohesion.

A period of stalemate now ensued as both sides wrestled for control, spinners Maneesha and Thewmika probing for flaws in technique, while Shaikh and new batsman Noah Thain set their stall out to bat long and build a commanding lead. Thain blinked first, driving at Thewmika and holing out to Manuja Chanthuka running back from mid-on.

A picture of concentration, Shaikh grafted his way to a patient 50 from 120 balls, raising that landmark with his sixth four, swept behind square off Maneesha. Demonstrating an acute understanding of what was required of him, Flintoff played conservatively, offering staunch support to his captain after Sri Lanka had taken the new ball and ushering England to 303 for 4 and a lead of 150 at tea.

Flintoff showed glimpses of his outrageous talent in the final session, the 16-year-old producing some glorious off drives and pull shots to go to an authoritative half century from 114 balls, with 6 fours. Playing within himself, Shaikh nevertheless appeared pleasing on the eye as he attained three figures from 203 deliveries, going to his hundred in the grand manner by lifting Chanthuka's slow left arm high over long-on for six before raising his bat to acknowledge the warm ovation delivered by an appreciative Festival audience.