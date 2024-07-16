Matches (21)
MLC (3)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (7)
RHF Trophy (3)

England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 2nd unofficial Test at Cheltenham, ENG v SL (U19), Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd unofficial Test, Cheltenham, July 16 - 19, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
PrevNext
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC Kelly
5 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 58.72 SR
NRM Thain
3 M • 141 Runs • 35.25 Avg • 61.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC Kelly
5 M • 16 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 53.87 SR
EV Jack
4 M • 8 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 71.25 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
College Ground, Cheltenham
Series
Season2024
Match days16,17,18,19 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s News

Maneesha six-for highlight as Sri Lanka enjoy better of rain-affected draw

England Under-19s suffer collapse before Shanmuganathan fifty buoys tourists in second dig

Maneesha six-for highlight as Sri Lanka enjoy better of rain-affected draw

Freddie McCann falls just short of second century of England U19 summer

1st Youth Test with Sri Lanka headed for rain-affected draw at Wormsley

Freddie McCann falls just short of second century of England U19 summer

Dinura Kalupahana leads from the front as Sri Lanka U19s rally at Wormsley

England had reduced Sri Lanka to 37 for 4 after winning the toss before the visiting captain's 70 not out

Dinura Kalupahana leads from the front as Sri Lanka U19s rally at Wormsley

Luc Benkenstein century drives England U19 to thrilling come-from-behind series win

Disciplined fielding and key run-out enables young team to claim 2-1 series win

Luc Benkenstein century drives England U19 to thrilling come-from-behind series win

Archie Vaughan, son of Michael, set for England Under-19 Test debut

Could play alongside Rocky Flintoff in two Tests at Wormsley and Cheltenham

Archie Vaughan, son of Michael, set for England Under-19 Test debut
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question