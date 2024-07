England take series with victory in second Test, after less than 11 overs on final day

England Under-19s 477 (Shaikh 107, Flintoff 106, Denly 91, Fonseka 76) beat Sri Lanka Under-19s 153 and 271 (M Perera 61, Ahmed 4-59) by an innings and 53 runs

England completed a comprehensive win on the final day of the second Youth Men's Test at Cheltenham, beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs.

Resuming their second innings on 246 for 7 and facing an impossible task in terms of saving the game, the tourists required a further 78 runs just to make their opponents bat again. Needing to take a further three wickets to wrap up victory in the match and the series, the Young Lions needed only 10.5 overs to finish the job at the College Ground.

Eschewing the new ball, captain Hamza Shaikh instead trusted in his spinners, Farhan Ahmed and Charlie Barnard finishing the job without recourse to pace. Nottinghamshire off spinner Ahmed proved especially effective, claiming impressive figures of 4 for 59 from 26.5 overs with seven maidens as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 271.

Having summoned stiff resistance the previous evening to carry the contest into a fourth day, Vihas Thewmika fell for a 38-ball 18 in the fourth over of the morning, offering a straightforward return catch to Lancashire slow left armer Barnard, who finished with figures of 2 for 55 from 21 overs.

Manuja Chanthuka came and went quickly, falling lbw to Ahmed for one as the home side closed in on an inside-the-distance victory. Ahmed then finished things off, pinning last man Sheshan Marasinghe on the front foot in his next over.