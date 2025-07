Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win

Earlier, Central Districts won the toss and opted to field. They removed Johnson Charles and Moeen Ali cheaply but Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jewel Andrew added 84 off 63 balls for the third wicket. Andrew was run out for 45 off 29 in the 15th over and Gurbaz fell for 58 off 47 in the next. The incoming batters could not step up and Warriors could manage only 28 in the last four overs.