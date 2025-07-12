Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win
The trio shares nine wickets to bowl out Central Districts for 92 in 14.2 overs in a chase of 159
Guyana Amazon Warriors 158 for 6 (Gurbaz 58, Andrew 45, Schaw 2-24, Forde 2-34) beat Central Districts 92 (Young 26, Tahir 4-23, Pretorius 3-18, Wiese 2-13) by 66 runs
Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their account in Global Super League 2025 with a thumping 66-run win over Central Districts in Providence. The win took Warriors to the top of the points table, at least for the time being, while Central Districts are at the bottom with two defeats in two games.
The star of the show for Warriors were their bowlers: Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius and David Wiese. Tahir picked up 4 for 23, Pretorius 3 for 18 and Wiese 2 for 13, as Central Districts were bowled out for a mere 92 in 14.2 overs in their chase of 159.
Earlier, Central Districts won the toss and opted to field. They removed Johnson Charles and Moeen Ali cheaply but Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jewel Andrew added 84 off 63 balls for the third wicket. Andrew was run out for 45 off 29 in the 15th over and Gurbaz fell for 58 off 47 in the next. The incoming batters could not step up and Warriors could manage only 28 in the last four overs.
Central Districts, though, never got going in their chase. Pretorius removed Dane Cleaver in the very first over and by the end of the powerplay, the scoreboard read 23 for 4. There was no coming back from there.
Tahir hurt them further with two wickets in the 13th over. Two overs later, Wiese wrapped up the innings with the wicket of opener Will Young, who top-scored with 26 off 29 balls.