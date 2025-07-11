Matches (20)
Amazon vs Central D, 4th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Providence, July 11, 2025, Global Super League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 19:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 145.85 SR
MM Ali
10 M • 166 Runs • 20.75 Avg • 117.73 SR
TC Bruce
10 M • 329 Runs • 47 Avg • 140 SR
D Cleaver
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 127.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imran Tahir
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 15.92 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.01 Econ • 16.42 SR
BM Tickner
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.91 Econ • 12.8 SR
AR Schaw
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 17.4 SR
Squad
GAW
CD
Player
Role
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Amir Jangoo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days11 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
