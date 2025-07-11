Matches (20)
GSL (3)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (11)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
MLC (1)
Amazon vs Central D, 4th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Providence, July 11, 2025, Global Super League
What will be the toss result?
GAW Win & Bat
CD Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bowl
CD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
L
W
L
W
L
Central D
A
NR
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 19:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 145.85 SR
GAW10 M • 166 Runs • 20.75 Avg • 117.73 SR
CD10 M • 329 Runs • 47 Avg • 140 SR
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 127.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 15.92 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.01 Econ • 16.42 SR
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.91 Econ • 12.8 SR
CD9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 17.4 SR
Squad
GAW
CD
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|11 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Global Super League News
Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals
He top-scored from No. 5, with seven fours and one six, and left too much for the Central Districts batters to do