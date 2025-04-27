Matches (9)
Hong Kong CC vs Utd Service, 9th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, HKG T20, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Wong Nai, April 27, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hong Kong CC
L
A
W
W
L
Utd Service
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:22
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Hong Kong CC won by 4 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
25-Feb-2024
Utd Service won by 9 wickets (with 36 balls remaining)
25-Sep-2022
Hong Kong CC won by 9 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
22-Sep-2021
Hong Kong CC won by 33 runs
15-Nov-2020
Hong Kong CC won by 6 wickets (with 58 balls remaining)
29-Sep-2019
Match details
|Hong Kong Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27 April 2025 - day (20-over match)