Hong Kong vs Uganda, 1st Match at Mong Kok, HK TRI, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Mong Kok, January 28, 2025, Hong Kong Tri Series (OD)
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Uganda FlagUganda
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Anshuman Rath
9 M • 572 Runs • 63.56 Avg • 96.78 SR
Nizakat Khan
10 M • 480 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 75.82 SR
Riazat Ali Shah
8 M • 265 Runs • 53 Avg • 81.79 SR
K Waiswa
8 M • 161 Runs • 20.13 Avg • 54.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ehsan Khan
5 M • 17 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 15.76 SR
Yasim Murtaza
10 M • 13 Wkts • 3.59 Econ • 36.46 SR
DM Nakrani
8 M • 10 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 37.8 SR
H Ssenyondo
7 M • 8 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 42.75 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
HKG
UGA
Player
Role
Ehsan Khan 
Bowler
Yasim Murtaza (c)
Allrounder
Nizakat Khan 
Allrounder
Waqas Barkat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aizaz Khan 
Allrounder
Martin Coetzee 
Opening Batter
Anshy Rath 
Top order Batter
Babar Hayat 
Batter
Shahid Wasif 
Middle order Batter
Nasrulla Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Haroon Arshad 
Bowling Allrounder
Ayush Shukla 
Bowler
Ateeq Iqbal 
Bowler
Shiv Mathur 
Batter
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
Hong Kong Tri Series (OD)

TeamMWLPT
BHR----
HKG----
UGA----
