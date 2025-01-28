Matches (13)
Hong Kong vs Uganda, 1st Match at Mong Kok, HK TRI, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Mong Kok, January 28, 2025, Hong Kong Tri Series (OD)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hong Kong
L
W
L
W
L
Uganda
W
L
W
L
L
Ground time: 23:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HKG9 M • 572 Runs • 63.56 Avg • 96.78 SR
HKG10 M • 480 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 75.82 SR
UGA8 M • 265 Runs • 53 Avg • 81.79 SR
UGA8 M • 161 Runs • 20.13 Avg • 54.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HKG5 M • 17 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 15.76 SR
HKG10 M • 13 Wkts • 3.59 Econ • 36.46 SR
UGA8 M • 10 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 37.8 SR
UGA7 M • 8 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 42.75 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
HKG
UGA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee