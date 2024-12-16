Matches (17)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SMAT (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
ICC Americas QLF (4)
NEP Under-19 vs HK U19, 1st Match at Kathmandu,Nepal vs Hong Kong [U19], Dec 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Mulpani, December 16, 2024, Hong Kong Under-19s tour of Nepal
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP Under-19
L
L
L
L
W
HK U19
W
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 20:13
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Mulpani Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|16 December 2024 (50-over match)