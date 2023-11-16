Live Report - Aus vs SA, World Cup 2023, semi-final

Live
Live Report - Aus vs SA, World Cup 2023, semi-finalBy Andrew Miller
Labuschagne survives by the barest of margins
An absolutely huge moment in this match, and Tabraiz Shamsi is utterly livid - and with some reason. A massive appeal for lbw against Marnus Labuschagne is turned down by Richard Kettleborough, who presumably reckons he was struck outside the line. But the ball was ripping hard back towards his off stump and beat the inside-edge by a distance with his weight on the back foot. Umpire's call is indeed the upshot, but that was, you might even argue (to echo the spirit of this summer's Ashes), morally out... will South Africa get another sniff? You'd think so, because the spinners are certainly in the game here!
More chances, then a strike!
Tabraiz Shasmi enters the attack... and it's two clear lives in the space of his first three balls! First, it's Smith, down on one knee for a premeditated lap, and a top-edge plops agonisingly short of Bavuma at short backward square. He made good ground, and he's one of the game's livewires, but it couldn't go to hand. And then, after a clip through backward point brings up Australia's 100, it's the turn of Heinrich Klaasen to miss a catch at slip - a fast-flying flash off the back foot as Head flung his hands into a cut.
That latter life matters less, however. Because Keshav Maharaj - the No.1-ranked ODI batter in the world - strikes with his very first ball, over the wicket to the left-hander, tossed up outside off and turning just enough through the gate! Head is gone for 62 from 48, but with Smith and Labuschagne now united at the crease, South Africa at least know that a different tempo is likely to take hold of this chase.
Hendricks drops a tough one in the deep!
Short and wide from Gerald Coetzee as he enters the attack in place of Kagiso Rabada, who has left the field momentarily, and fatefully as it turns out. For in his place comes the substitute Reeza Hendricks, whose first taste of action is a tough but palpable chance at deep cover. He rushes in as Travis Head rises onto his toes for an uppercut, and gets both hands to the chance, diving forward as he does so. But the chance goes down, and moments later, Coetzee himself spills a tough return chance, as Head blasts another boundary back past his shins.
Suddenly it's three fours in a row as Coetzee's head drops and he offers more width outside off. At the other end, Steve Smith is having a tough time of it, against the spin of Markram in particular, but he finally pumps a drive through the covers for his first boundary. And after the flurry of belief, South Africa are leaking hope once more.
Marsh goes for a duck, and now it's on!
Unbelievable scenes in Kolkata, as Rassie van der Dussen positively devours a slashed drive from Mitchell Marsh, hard and flat through the covers, but in the air and pounced on at full stretch to his right. It's a breakthrough for Rabada, whose previous over had been mashed for three sixes, but in whom Temba Bavuma kept faith, especially once David Warner had gone. Suddenly, Australia have lost 2 for 1 in 14 balls...
Incidentally, Quinton de Kock was fully front and centre of South Africa's huddle after the Warner wicket. These might be his final minutes as an international cricketer. He's not about to go down without a fight.
Markram strikes but is it too late already?
Well now, how do you like your ghosts? Deep-fried and crispy, to judge by David Warner's dismissive onslaught against Kagiso Rabada - back-to-back sixes in his third over, included a lapped free-hit over backward square, which was soon followed by Travis Head's own launch for the stands to march to 60 for 0 at the end of the sixth over.
What South Africa would give to bring on a certain SK Warne at this juncture. Back in 1999, and faced with a near-identical chase, South Africa had rattled along for 48 for 0 without a care in the world. Until Warne's ripper to bowl Herschelle Gibbs turned the contest on its head. Aiden Markram isn't quite that calibre, but his first ball from round the wicket is more than enough to blast Warner's stumps from the ground, as he rocks back for another launch over the covers. And it is ragging out there. Another strike soon, and there's still a chance...
Australia march as Jansen struggles
It’s an inauspicious start from Marco Jansen, and frankly an unsettling one from South Africa’s perspective. Despite his excellence at key moments of this tournament, he was beasted by India in his final group-stage match and seems not to have rediscovered his mojo. His height and angle will always make him a threat but his line is all over the place in the powerplay. Four wides in two overs, interspersed with a brace of smeared fours from Travis Head and David Warner, who has also launched Kagiso Rabada for a massive 87-metre six. Australia have outscored South Africa’s powerplay already. They need a wicket quickly.
Australia need ... 213 to win again
So, World Cup semi-finals... a version of cricket in which Australia score 213 and win? They will need to match the total they made in the 1999 epic... have South Africa fallen one run short again, despite batting first? Fortunately this South Africa team claims that history is bunk… but history just won’t take no for an answer.
"Only half the game's done," says David Miller at the interval... he's not wrong, you know.
“It’s really great to get a hundred, but only half the game is done. We fought at the end and got a decent score. We knew the pitch would be slower and it would turn. We were always on the back foot after losing four wickets in the powerplay but we managed to salvage something at the back end.
Hopefully we can get a couple of early wickets, get that run-rate up as quickly as possible and then put some under pressure with our spinners. I do think it’s a defendable score.”
The Shark is circling
Always good for a stat, is our know-it-all ex-Cricinfo end-of-level gameshow boss...
And so's this ex-Cricinfo end-of-level stats-cruncher ...
Century and out for Miller!
101 from 116 balls, 8x4, 5x6
Back of a length from Pat Cummins, David Miller sits deep in his crease, and monsters a huge blow over deep midwicket to race through to his first ODI century in five years and five days! Sadly for South Africa, his follow-up attempt, two deliveries later, comes off the bottom of his bat for Travis Head to cling on inside the rope, with a good precautionary juggle as he secures his footwork in the process ... but he's given his team a fighting chance.
Either way, it's the highest individual score by a South African in a World Cup knock-out, which has to count for something, right?
Maharaj falls cheaply
Back comes Starc, from round the wicket, and Maharaj's attempt to go down-town ends in failure, and a shot not unlike de Kock's powerplay departure - an attempt to hit the cover off a full-length ball, and a skied chance to mid-off. Smith doesn't have to make much ground to pouch it, and Maharaj departs for 4. Miller is in danger of getting stranded here, as Rabada arrives at eight-down and with more than three overs to go.
Meanwhile Firdose notes that it's been five years and five days since Miller's last ODI hundred... in which time he's made 16 not-out scores in the first innings. If he produces another one today, he'll either have been let down by his tail, and paced his knock to perfection.
Miller vs Zampa, battle rejoined
A big call this, from Pat Cummins. David Miller is South Africa's last remaining threat, on 72 from 98, and he's feasted on Adam Zampa so far today. It's a match-up that he could have avoided if he wished, given the impact that Australia's second-line spinners have had, but Cummins prefers to look Miller directly in the eye, and see what he's got left in him.
The upshot is an over of clear intent and intermittent impact. A trio of misfires, including one scuffed shot that gets him off strike to square leg, but one forceful lump through the line, straight down the ground for six.
At the other end, Coetzee falls on the pull to Cummins, a zippy short ball, into his arm-pit, and flicking off the glove through to Josh Inglis - in fact, it wasn't glove! That hit his elbow, but he didn't take the review! Extraordinary. "DRS = the new DLS," says Sidharth Monga, who's always had a way with words.
Either way, it was a useful hand, in a 53-run stand, but now it's into the tail. All the more reason to challenge Miller to go too big too soon? We shall see... indeed, Zampa will continue, and his first ball is a long-hop, slammed through deep midwicket!
Maxwell's snuck through his ten
Blink and you miss him. Maxwell has burgled an excellent spell of 10-0-35-0, all of them served up between overs 21 and 40, slip-streaming the more eyecatching offerings from the expensive Adam Zampa and the penetrative Travis Head. There were one or two rippers tossed into the mix, but moreover, he's just darted his way through the middle overs, seizing on South Africa's catatonia to cement Australia's dominance.
Mind you, at least South Africa now know they've picked the right team, with Shamsi and Maharaj likely to be backed up by a key spell from Aiden Markram. Can Miller and Co. grind out a competitive total? Even 213 would suffice from here...
Firdose Moonda on the psychiatrist's couch
Our South Africa correspondent has taken a deep breath and compile all the "what ifs" she can muster...
"What we're seeing happen to South Africa now is a collection of a whole new library of what-ifs? What if Temba Bavuma was not fit enough to play but did anyway? And does his hamstring injury explain why he nicked that Mitchell Starc ball?
Or what if South Africa had read conditions differently - moisture in the air, more clouds than we'd seen at this whole World Cup - and bowled first? Then, Pat Cummins would have got what he wanted (Australia also would have batted) and we would have criticised South Africa for not playing to their strengths, wouldn't we?
The bottom line may be that Bavuma, as captain, played because he was fit enough, if not 100% fit, and that he made the call most captains - especially captains with the top-order South Africa has - would have made.
He would not have known how extraordinarily well Australia's new-ball pair would bowl or how relentless their ground fielders would block off boundaries. South Africa's Powerplay score of 18 for 1 was their lowest in 15 years. There's starting slowly and then there's this.
But unlike South Africa à la 2007, this team did not completely unravel after they lost the top four and their Heinrich Klaasen-David Miller rebuild fanned the flames of hope until...
What if Klaasen had not missed a straightforward, tossed-up delivery from Travis Head? Seriously, Travis Head. And what if Marco Jansen had moved his feet to the next ball?
There's definitely signs that it's turning out there and the selection of two spinners is the correct call from South Africa, but what if they don't have the runs to play with?"
I've got the melancholy blues (but the rain isn't coming down)
Miller Time? It's now or never
52 off 70 balls, David Miller's second half-century of the World Cup
He brings it up with a slap for four through point off Glenn Maxwell, who one ball earlier had beaten him with sharp turn outside off, to draw a speculative appeal for a stumping. The ball is ragging and South Africa are sinking, but while there's still time, it's always Miller Time.
Head turns the contest back on its head!
Unbelievable! South Africa were finding genuine traction in this contest, but all of a sudden, Heinrich Klaasen has played all around a length delivery from Travis Head, and had his stumps splattered! He'd bashed back-to-back fours in the same over, but Head held his nerve, served up another loopy offbreak which just seemed to skid on and straight through the gate!
Up on the South Africa balcony, Temba Bavuma looks genuinely stunned.
One ball later, Marco Jansen is in his sights, and this one definitely grips! Dip and bite from outside off, Jansen's feet are going nowhere as the ball thuds his knee-roll, and Head knows it's plumb as soon as the appeal leaves his throat. The review is futile, and the recovery is dead in the water.
Klaasen turns it on against Zampa
�3
�2
�2
Klaasen, Miller man the pumps
Play resumes, Zampa straight into the attack
Restart at 3.55pm. Hurrah!
So, that's in about 15 minutes' time. A rope is being run around the outfield. It's on!
Have South Africa managed to regroup at all? We'll find out soon enough...
Appraisal time for the Kolkata groundstaff
Andrew Fidel Fernando, acclaimed author and occasionally humorous satirist, has watched a LOT of rain fall this year. He was our drip-by-drip correspondent at the Asia Cup in September, and as a Sri Lankan who has grown up with monsoonal interruptions to his cricket-watching, he is justifiably very proprietorial of these breaks in play.
So here, for your delectation, is his full breakdown of the Kolkata groundstaff's technique, as they roll out their (admittedly impressive) covers to see off this threat from the heavens. Are they remotely up to the standards at Galle or the Premadasa? Read on to find out:
Marks on 10:
Urgency: 3 (The players should be at risk of being run over as you rush the field field like 25 synchronised Usain Bolts).
Efficiency: 8 (The covers have gone on the right place, no need for re-dos. Solid.)
Coverage: 10 (They cover the whole ground here. As they should everywhere. No notes.)
Uniforms: 5.5 (Some are in yellow, some are in blue. Shouldn't be happening at this level)
Head groundsman rating: 7 (Pretty good at directing traffic, though he's spending too much time talking to fourth umpire and not barking instructions.)
Efficiency: 8 (The covers have gone on the right place, no need for re-dos. Solid.)
Coverage: 10 (They cover the whole ground here. As they should everywhere. No notes.)
Uniforms: 5.5 (Some are in yellow, some are in blue. Shouldn't be happening at this level)
Head groundsman rating: 7 (Pretty good at directing traffic, though he's spending too much time talking to fourth umpire and not barking instructions.)
performance analysis: Would never be called acceptable at Khettarama, but by Rest of World's pathetic standards this is passable.
Incidentally, we have a two-hour window before we start to lose overs (an extra hour of hang-time compared to the group stages). So sit tight.
Rain arrives to add to that sinking Semi feeling
Is there any hope left for South Africa? Not if the weight of history bearing down on this rivalry has anything to say about it - it's even raining now, though hopefully not too heavily.
I'm afraid I wrote about in the preview, "history written as premonition" and all that, but in mitigation, I wasn't alone in bringing up the ghosts of past World Cup failures...
And so, after Pat Cummins entered the attack and South Africa picked off another rare boundary as a loose drive from Miller fell inches short of mid-on, it's probably time to revisit this hideous scorecard from the 2007 semi-final. Less storied than 1999, of course, but a companion-piece nonetheless, for South Africa's determination not to die wondering on that day proved to be their direct undoing... it was even a left-arm, right-arm combination that felled them in the first ten overs that day...
It had to be Warner!
He's been everywhere in this innings so far, and sure enough, he's on hand at point to prise out wicket No.3! Aiden Markram, the scorer of a 49-ball century earlier in the campaign, trudges off for 10 from 20 this time... including both of the boundaries that his becalmed team had so far managed. Markram chased the width across his bows from Mitchell Starc, coming down on the ball with a straight blade, anticipating the swing back into his arc, but it holds its line and maybe comes off the pitch a touch slowly. Warner reaches with a reverse-cup to his left, clings on in both hands and bounces a jig of delight in the aftermath.
Moments earlier, Labuschagne intercepted another slash through the covers that could have been a third boundary for Markram. Australia are on it like a bonnet today. And as Heinrich Klaasen arrives, some 20 overs sooner than he had bargained for, this match already feels over...
In fact, just as I publish this, van der Dussen goes too! Josh Hazlewood, into his sixth over off the reel, finds more nip and bounce from his relentless line outside off, and with a phlanx of slips still posted, a tame edge nestles in Steve Smith's breadbasket at second! David Miller then gets off the mark with a first-ball four... but it's a low edge through the slips, so hardly an auspicious sign of a revival.
Ground down by ground fielding
52 Number of balls until the first boundary of the World Cup semi-final
There had not been a single boundary in 8.4 overs of this contest in Kolkata, as South Africa crept to 18 for 2 at the end of the ten-over powerplay. Sampath, our stats wizard, notes that this is their lowest total in the first ten overs of a men's ODI since 2008, beating the 25 for 1 at Bloemfontein vs Australia earlier this year, which was also the only match which SA lost batting first in 2023... eyes emoji...
But how many times have South Africa been denied by superhuman commitment in the covers? By my count, David Warner has been responsible for three full-stretch intercepts at point, with Marnus Labuschagne denying Rassie van der Dussen at mid-off too.
In fact, here's the tale of the tape from Andrew McGlashan on the ball-by-ball commentary:
4.3 Starc to van der Dussen, no run
A positive stroke, sweetly driven into the covers but superb work from Warner who flings himself with a dive. Australia look on here
A positive stroke, sweetly driven into the covers but superb work from Warner who flings himself with a dive. Australia look on here
4.4 Starc to van der Dussen, no run
And again from Warner! This was very full and powerfully driven, this time he's quick to his left to intercept
And again from Warner! This was very full and powerfully driven, this time he's quick to his left to intercept
6.5 Starc to van der Dussen, no run
Back into off stump, punched into the covers and it's Warner, again, diving at cover. Full length to his left
Back into off stump, punched into the covers and it's Warner, again, diving at cover. Full length to his left
8.2 Starc to van der Dussen, 1 run
More outstanding fielding! This is very full and powerfully driven to the right of mid-off where Labuschagne somehow manages to reach it
More outstanding fielding! This is very full and powerfully driven to the right of mid-off where Labuschagne somehow manages to reach it
De Kock's gone, and now there's trouble for SA
It's a grind for South Africa
Starc strikes, Bavuma departs!
South Africa win the toss and bat!
First blood to South Africa, who win a vital toss and lean into their proven strength at this tournament. Temba Bavuma chooses to bat first.
"[The weather] did come into consideration, but we've looked at our strengths as a team," Bavuma says. "I'm not 100% fit but I think it's got to be good enough. It's massive, not something I dreamt of, coming into a semi-final carrying the hopes and aspirations of people back home. I don't want to think about it too much, we have a game of cricket to focus on. The rugby team sent us a heartfelt message this morning."
One change, Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi.
"We'd have liked to bat first, pretty gloomy out there, so maybe it'll swing early," Pat Cummins says. "They played similar style to us, and won the last few but we're due."
With seven veterans from the 2015 victory, Australia have plenty of experience to fall back on in the clutch moments. "Hopefully really important, when it gets tight and a bit of pressure. The guys have been really positive in the last seven games, it's all starting to click."
Two expected changes, Maxwell and Starc are back for Stoinis and Abbott.
Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Josh Inglis (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
South Africa 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Gerald Coetzee, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Oh crumbs it's drizzling...
... and so it begins. Fortunately, our Rain Updates Special Correspondent, Andrew Fidel Fernando, is in Kolkata for us today, having earned a Pulitzer nomination* for his services to weather forecasting at this year's Asia Cup. "The covers over the square are returning," he tells us. "Could be a very light drizzle."
In fact, look, he's earning his keep already. "Whatever was on the air has disappeared. Covers being whipped off again," he adds. Hurrah!
So... what are the implications if it rains all day (or even part of the day)? Here's another man well versed in sending thrilling contests hurtling to a watery grave. Andrew "Jonah" McGlashan has pulled together an FAQ for you.
In better, actual cricket-related news, Temba Bavuma jogged his way out to the middle earlier. Fingers crossed he is passed fit for this contest after his hamstring issues.
*A joke, though ask again after today...
Welcome to the day of reckoning
Good morning all, and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Live Report for an unspeakably epic contest. It's Australia versus South Africa, in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup, and the toss is coming up in about 40 minutes' time. Unless, of course, it rains... because where would South Africa and knock-out contests be without a bit of meddling from the heavens? It is all unspeakably vast... but the latest word from our spies in Eden Gardens is ... it's grey but dry for now.
In the meantime, here's Matthew Hayden and Dale Steyn - men who know a bit about World Cup semi-finals, reflecting on South Africa's chances of breaking their three-decade hoodoo.
If you're in the USA, catch the Australia vs South Africa game LIVE on ESPN+
LIVE ball-by-ball commentary of the Australia vs South Africa semi-final is available for you in Hindi and in Tamil
Match Day Live with Kumble, Moody and Steyn
