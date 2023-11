Live Report - Aus vs SA, World Cup 2023, semi-final

An absolutely huge moment in this match, and Tabraiz Shamsi is utterly livid - and with some reason. A massive appeal for lbw against Marnus Labuschagne is turned down by Richard Kettleborough, who presumably reckons he was struck outside the line. But the ball was ripping hard back towards his off stump and beat the inside-edge by a distance with his weight on the back foot. Umpire's call is indeed the upshot, but that was, you might even argue (to echo the spirit of this summer's Ashes), morally out... will South Africa get another sniff? You'd think so, because the spinners are certainly in the game here!