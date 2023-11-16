Live Report - Aus vs SA, World Cup 2023, semi-final

Pat Cummins makes his way into the ground for the crucial semi-final clash • ICC via Getty Images

First blood to South Africa, who win a vital toss and lean into their proven strength at this tournament. Temba Bavuma chooses to bat first.

"[The weather] did come into consideration, but we've looked at our strengths as a team," Bavuma says. "I'm not 100% fit but I think it's got to be good enough. It's massive, not something I dreamt of, coming into a semi-final carrying the hopes and aspirations of people back home. I don't want to think about it too much, we have a game of cricket to focus on. The rugby team sent us a heartfelt message this morning."

One change, Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi.

"We'd have liked to bat first, pretty gloomy out there, so maybe it'll swing early," Pat Cummins says. "They played similar style to us, and won the last few but we're due."

With seven veterans from the 2015 victory, Australia have plenty of experience to fall back on in the clutch moments. "Hopefully really important, when it gets tight and a bit of pressure. The guys have been really positive in the last seven games, it's all starting to click."

Two expected changes, Maxwell and Starc are back for Stoinis and Abbott.

Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Josh Inglis (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood