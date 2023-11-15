Live Report - Ind vs NZ, World Cup 2023, semi-final

Rachin Ravindra hit three centuries in this World Cup • Associated Press

New Zealand do what New Zealand always do. They scrap.

Daryl Mitchell spend a whole press conference reinforcing that.

"And for us, again, it's just showing up and playing the BlackCaps style of cricket that we want to play."

"We'll just keep doing what Kiwis do and we'll see what happens."

"So, look, for us as Kiwis, we love playing the best in the world."

"We'll just go out there get stuck in as Kiwis do and hope we come around the right side."

"One thing we do as Kiwis is we stay pretty grounded."

"We'll just keep playing like Black Caps and Kiwis do, and I'm sure we'll come a long way to winning the game."

Conditions in Mumbai were really tough. The first 10 overs offered swing and seam. The next 20 offered spin and bounce. There was no dew. Everything was in India's favour today and still they took the game deep. There was a point where India were actually panicking. Panicking after having 397 on the board.

New Zealand couldn't make more of that. But through the course of this tournament, they've found a player who could be their future. Rachin Ravindra finishes his first World Cup with 578 runs. In Mitchell, they have an all-format run-machine. In Santner, they have a fingerspinner who continues to be unhittable. Kane Williamson came back from an ACL injury in record time. Lockie Ferguson has been managing an Achilles problem all through the tournament. This team has dug deep but have fallen short.