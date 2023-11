Live Report - Ind vs NZ, World Cup 2023, semi-final

One step away now - Virat Kohli celebrates a great day for Indian cricket • AFP/Getty Images

"KOH-LIIIIIII! KOH-LIIIIII"

"BOOOM BOOM" "BUM-RAH!" "BOOM BOOM" "BUM-RAH!"

A festive Wankhede crowd sung their names. The decibel level hit 114 and that was just from Rohit Sharma winning the toss.

They screamed with every boundary. They roared with every appeal. They will now go home with memories that will last a lifetime; memories that may yet turn even more special come November 19.

INDIA ARE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL.

They've got there on the back of Virat Kohli hitting his 50th ODI century - a world record going past the great Sachin Tendulkar

Mohammed Shami finished with 7 for 57 • AFP/Getty Images

They've got there with Mohammed Shami picking up A SEVEN-FOR! He's got over 50 wickets in total in World Cup cricket, in just 17 innings - the quickest by anyone in history. And he didn't play their first few games. He was an injury replacement.

They've got there with Shreyas Iyer proving to be a middle-order powerhouse. He made 105 off 70 balls from that No. 4 position that let India down so badly in 2019.

They've got there with Kuldeep Yadav, bowling in the death. Wristspinners usually aren't accurate enough to bowl in a phase of play where limiting the runs is so crucial. Today he bowled the 41st and the 43rd for just six runs and a wicket.

They've got there with Rohit Sharma playing like he is invincible. He has not taken a backwards step, not even in response to good bowling, or personal landmarks. His innings has almost always been the first domino that has led to all 10 of India's victories here.