Gurbaz and Rahmat trump Mendis as Afghanistan cruise past SL

After Sri Lanka were sent in, Mendis single-handedly powered them to a competitive total with his stroke-filled hundred. After Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka fell in the first 13 overs, Mendis took charge, hitting 19 fours and nine sixes in his 87-ball knock. Along the way, he shared a partnership of 158 with Sadeera Samarawickrama before retiring out in the 30th over. Once Mendis departed, however, Afghanistan fought back, thanks to Mohammad Nabi 's four-wicket haul. From 240 for 2, Sri Lanka only added 54 before being bowled out in the 47th over.