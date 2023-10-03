Gurbaz and Rahmat trump Mendis as Afghanistan cruise past SL

Afghanistan 261 for 4 (Gurbaz 119, Rahmat 93) beat Sri Lanka 294 (Mendis 158, Samarawickrama 39, Nabi 4-44) by six wickets via DLS method

After Afghanistan lost opener Ibrahim Zadran early in their chase of 295, Gurbaz and Rahmat played steadily and was unbeaten on 53 and 51 respectively, when rain halted the play in the 21st over. After losing an hour of play to wet conditions, Afghanistan were set a revised target of 257 in 42 overs. When the match resumed, they needed 139 runs from 21.1 overs.

The break seemed to work in Afghanistan's favour as Gurbaz and Rahmat upped the ante to stretch their second-wicket stand to a game-changing 212. Gurbaz smashed 119 off 92 balls, hitting nine sixes and eight fours, while Rahmat slammed an 82-ball 93 with ten fours and three sixes. When both the batters retired out in the 32nd over, Afghanistan needed just 26 runs from ten overs. Najibullah Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai completed the formlities.