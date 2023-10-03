Matches (4)
RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), Guwahati, October 03, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
294
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(38.1/42 ov, T:257) 261/4

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (with 23 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Gurbaz and Rahmat trump Mendis as Afghanistan cruise past SL

Afghanistan's second-wicket pair added a match-winning 212 after Mendis' sensational 158 singlehandedly led Sri Lanka to 294

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Oct-2023 • 1 hr ago
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah put on 212 runs for the second wicket  •  AFP via Getty Images

Afghanistan 261 for 4 (Gurbaz 119, Rahmat 93) beat Sri Lanka 294 (Mendis 158, Samarawickrama 39, Nabi 4-44) by six wickets via DLS method
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah's heroics trumped Kusal Mendis' sensational 158 as Afghanistan produced a commanding win in a rain-curtailed encounter in Guwahati.
After Afghanistan lost opener Ibrahim Zadran early in their chase of 295, Gurbaz and Rahmat played steadily and was unbeaten on 53 and 51 respectively, when rain halted the play in the 21st over. After losing an hour of play to wet conditions, Afghanistan were set a revised target of 257 in 42 overs. When the match resumed, they needed 139 runs from 21.1 overs.
The break seemed to work in Afghanistan's favour as Gurbaz and Rahmat upped the ante to stretch their second-wicket stand to a game-changing 212. Gurbaz smashed 119 off 92 balls, hitting nine sixes and eight fours, while Rahmat slammed an 82-ball 93 with ten fours and three sixes. When both the batters retired out in the 32nd over, Afghanistan needed just 26 runs from ten overs. Najibullah Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai completed the formlities.
After Sri Lanka were sent in, Mendis single-handedly powered them to a competitive total with his stroke-filled hundred. After Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka fell in the first 13 overs, Mendis took charge, hitting 19 fours and nine sixes in his 87-ball knock. Along the way, he shared a partnership of 158 with Sadeera Samarawickrama before retiring out in the 30th over. Once Mendis departed, however, Afghanistan fought back, thanks to Mohammad Nabi 's four-wicket haul. From 240 for 2, Sri Lanka only added 54 before being bowled out in the 47th over.
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
retired out11992
Ibrahim Zadran
caught718
Rahmat Shah
retired out9382
Mohammad Nabi
caught18
Najibullah Zadran
not out1522
Azmatullah Omarzai
not out147
Extras(b 2, lb 5, w 5)
Total261(4 wkts; 38.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>
