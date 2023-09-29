Mahedi, Tanzid, Litton and Mehidy star in breezy Bangladesh win

Apart from the result, Bangladesh would have been pleased with Tanzid - who made his debut during the Asia Cup in August and has played just five ODIs so far - as he eases into the international scene. His breezy knock of 84 off 88 balls, which included ten fours and two sixes, blunted a Sri Lanka attack that struggled to exert any pressure. His 131-run opening stand off 124 balls with Litton, who notched up 61, laid a fine platform for the team to chase down Sri Lanka's 263. Mehidy, who was Bangladesh's captain for the game, followed the openers' efforts with an unbeaten 67. He had also bowled 10 tight overs, taking 1 for 32.