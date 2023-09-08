Matches (9)
ENG v NZ (1)
Asia Cup (1)
ENG-W v SL-W (1)
SA v AUS (1)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
CPL 2023 (2)
WCPL 2023 (1)
RESULT
1st ODI (D/N), Karachi, September 08, 2023, ICC Women's Championship
PrevNext
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
292/4
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
(36.5/50 ov, T:293) 165

SA WMN won by 127 runs

Player Of The Match
100 (105)
marizanne-kapp
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Luus, Kapp centuries flatten Pakistan as South Africa go 1-0 up

Mlaba and de Klerk took three apiece as Pakistan wilted in the face of the 293-run target

Abhimanyu Bose
08-Sep-2023 • 59 mins ago
Sune Luus scored her maiden ODI century&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PCB

Sune Luus scored her maiden ODI century  •  PCB

South Africa 292 for 4 (Luus 107*, Kapp 100, Sandhu 2-50) beat Pakistan 165 (Riaz 49*, de Klerk 3-23, Mlaba 3-39) by 127 runs
Centuries from Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp laid down the platform for a 127-run win that gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.
Luus and Kapp's 183-run stand for the fourth wicket helped South Africa put 292 on the board before Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba helped skittle Pakistan out for 165 in 36.5 overs.
Luus hit seven fours in her unbeaten 107 off 129 deliveries, while Kapp smashed 12 fours and a six in her 105-ball 100.
Luus was given a life while batting on 23, when she tried to drive Ghulam Fatima and was dropped by Pakistan captain Nida Dar at short cover. But it was a chanceless knock from her after that, as she and Kapp often resorted to their solid back-foot game to negotiate Pakistan's spinners and dominate the middle overs.
Kapp and Luus balanced aggression and caution perfectly, with one of them shifting up gears when the other was slowing down, ensuring that the team's tempo stayed steady.
Kapp, who came in to bat in the tenth over after Aliya Riaz had dismissed Lara Goodall with her first delivery, started off with a first-ball boundary.
Luus was the first to get to her half-century and Kapp soon followed suit. Kapp soon moved ahead of her partner and reached her century off 104 deliveries in the 43rd over before holing out in the deep off the next delivery she faced.
It was her second ODI century, with the first having also come against Pakistan in Cuttack in the 2013 World Cup.
Luus did not score a boundary for her last 30 runs but was clinical with her strike rotation as she notched her maiden ODI ton. It was de Klerk who gave South Africa the boost they needed at the death with a 23-ball 29.
Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt got the visitors off to a rollicking start as South Africa raced to 27 off the first three overs, 26 off those runs coming off Diana Baig's first two overs.
But Pakistan fought back in the next two overs with a wicket in each. Nashra Sandhu struck first, with the wicket of Brits, before taking Wolvaardt's catch off Umm-e-Hani.
But South Africa kept attacking in the powerplay, with Goodall and Luus adding 24 in 28 deliveries. Once Goodall nicked behind, it was all about the Kapp and Luus show.
Pakistan started well in their chase, with openers Sidra Ameen and Shawaal Zulfiqar putting on a 23-run stand. But once Ayabonga Khaka gave South Africa the first breakthrough by castling Shawaal, Pakistan's top and middle order crumbled.
De Klerk was again instrumental, first bowling Bismah Maroof and then trapping Ameen lbw in back-to-back overs.
Mlaba was next to strike as she got through Dar's defence next over and then sent Muneeba Ali packing four overs later.
Riaz provided some resistance, as she and Sidra Nawaz added 42 runs for the sixth wicket, but once Mlaba had Nawaz nicking off, it was all over for Pakistan.
Riaz was stranded on 49 as she ran out of partners, with Hani and Baig run out and Sandhu becoming de Klerk's third victim. Delmi Tucker, playing her fourth ODI, wrapped up the win by trapping Fatima in front.
Sune LuusMarizanne KappNadine de KlerkNonkululeko MlabaSouth Africa WomenPakistan WomenPakistanSouth AfricaSA WMN vs PAK WMNSouth Africa Women in Pakistan

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
PAK WMN Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shawaal Zulfiqar
bowled715
Sidra Ameen
lbw1933
Bismah Maroof
bowled1015
Muneeba Ali
lbw2026
Nida Dar
bowled1110
Aliya Riaz
not out4958
Sidra Nawaz
caught1827
Umm-e-Hani
run out13
Nashra Sandhu
lbw09
Diana Baig
run out1521
Ghulam Fatima
lbw14
Extras(b 4, lb 3, w 7)
Total165(10 wkts; 36.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC Women's Championship
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W97115
AUS-W65011
SL-W124610
PAK-W95410
NZ-W94310
BD-W9137
WI-W9357
ENG-W6336
SA-W3306
IRE-W120102
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved