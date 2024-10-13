Scotland bat in their signoff game with England looking to make it three in three

Toss Scotland chose to bat vs England

Scotland have won the toss and opted to bat first against England in match 17 of the women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

This is the first meeting between England and Scotland in a women's T20I, though there is familiarity between both sets of players through the English domestic circuit. This will also be England's first day game of the tournament, with highs of 34°C expected.

Both sides have made changes to their XIs. Alice Capsey, who has been battling illness this week, has been replaced by Sophia Dunkley , while pace bowler Lauren Bell makes her first appearance in place of left-arm spinner Linsey Smith. Scotland's sole change comes in the form of allrounder Megan McColl slotting in for Priyanaz Chatterji.

England sit third in Group B, tied with West Indies on four points but a place below on net run-rate - trailing by 1.055 - but having played a game fewer. Victory would take them level on six points with first-placed South Africa, who have played all four of their matches. England will finish off their group campaign against West Indies on Tuesday.

Heather Knight's charges will be aiming to boost their NRR - and all but secure a semi-final berth - with a bumper win against a Scotland team that sits winless at the bottom of the group. Defeats in all three matches of their first appearance at a women's World Cup - including heavy losses to both West Indies and South Africa - have highlighted the gulf in quality between them and the top tier, albeit punctuated by flashes of brilliance.

Nevertheless, the chance to lay one on the English is an opportunity Scots relish. And while their knockout hopes are long gone, they could sign off their maiden voyage by bloodying the noses of the Auld Enemy.

Scotland will bid farewell to wicketkeeper-batter Lorna Jack-Brown . The 31-year-old has announced she will retire from international cricket after the World Cup to become a full-time police officer.

England XI: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell