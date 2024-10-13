Matches (28)
ENG Women vs SCO Women, 17th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Group B, Sharjah, October 13, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
L
W
W
SCO Women
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W7 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 131.88 SR
ENG-W8 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 110.48 SR
SCO-W7 M • 220 Runs • 55 Avg • 106.79 SR
SCO-W10 M • 123 Runs • 17.57 Avg • 100 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 15.81 SR
ENG-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 14.8 SR
SCO-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 14.4 SR
SCO-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 14.25 SR
Squad
ENG-W
SCO-W
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2088
|Match days
|13 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
