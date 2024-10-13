Matches (28)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Spring Challenge (4)

ENG Women vs SCO Women, 17th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Group B, Sharjah, October 13, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
SCO-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
SCO-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
7 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 131.88 SR
A Capsey
8 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 110.48 SR
KE Bryce
7 M • 220 Runs • 55 Avg • 106.79 SR
PA Chatterji
10 M • 123 Runs • 17.57 Avg • 100 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 15.81 SR
S Glenn
7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 14.8 SR
KE Bryce
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 14.4 SR
O Bell
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 14.25 SR
Squad
ENG-W
SCO-W
Player
Role
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Bess Heath 
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Freya Kemp 
Allrounder
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2088
Match days13 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Alyssa Healy feels pain as Australia face World Cup depth test

Australia's captain suffers "acute right foot injury" after seeing Tayla Vlaeminck go down with dislocated shoulder

Alyssa Healy feels pain as Australia face World Cup depth test

Vlaeminck dislocates shoulder on T20 World Cup return

Fielding mishap moments into match deepens long run of injuries for Australia quick

Vlaeminck dislocates shoulder on T20 World Cup return

Nearly 24 years on, Sharjah set to rekindle love story with India

Sharjah remains a throwback to the 1990s - indeed, not much has changed at the ground - when some of the most memorable ODIs were played at the venue

Nearly 24 years on, Sharjah set to rekindle love story with India

Australia all but through to semis after Pakistan fold for 82

Injuries to Healy, Vlaeminck make defending champions' win bittersweet

Australia all but through to semis after Pakistan fold for 82

October 12 at the T20 World Cup: NZ, SA look to boost semi-final chances

Sri Lanka won their last T20I outing against New Zealand in July 2023 while Bangladesh would also want a win to keep their hopes alive

October 12 at the T20 World Cup: NZ, SA look to boost semi-final chances
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W33062.786
IND-W32140.576
NZ-W2112-0.050
PAK-W3122-0.488
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W32141.708
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
BAN-W3122-0.835
SCO-W3030-2.671
Full Table