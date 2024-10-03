October 4 at T20 World Cup: SA face WI in potential quarter-final; dew to play big role in India vs NZ

News brief: South Africa finished as the runners-up in the 2023 T20 World Cup and will be looking to carry their form into this tournament after a 2-1 away series win against Pakistan. Despite a poor 7-14 win-loss record against West Indies, South Africa have won three of their last four T20Is against them. West Indies, too, come on the back of a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka, although that was back in June. South Africa could go spin heavy by picking 18-year-old legspinner Seshnie Naidu along with allrounders Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus. It's expected to be a hot afternoon in Dubai, with the temperature around 37°C at the time of the toss. It won't be much cooler even when the game ends.