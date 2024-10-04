Matches (9)
IND Women vs NZ Women, 4th Match, Group A at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 04, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
India Women FlagIndia Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 328 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 137.23 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 131.15 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 218 Runs • 21.8 Avg • 106.34 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 164 Runs • 16.4 Avg • 107.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RP Yadav
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 13.5 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 15.2 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 18.25 SR
FC Jonas
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 18.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sajeevan Sajana 
Allrounder
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Asha Sobhana 
Allrounder
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2061
Match days4 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

'Be fearless, don't play safe' - Ratyanake spells out SL's mantra

He took over during a crisis, but has helped script a series of successful mini-chapters

Coach Leigh, spinner Kasperek: Scotland to New Zealand, twice over

The assistant coach during Scotland's run to their maiden World Cup is New Zealand's frontline offspinner

Smart Replay System to be used in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

The system was previously used in the Hundred and IPL 2024

October 3 at the World Cup: Debutants and dark horses

Scotland make their Women's Cricket World Cup debut - against Bangladesh - to get this show on the road, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan also facing off on opening day

Could this be the closest-ever Women's T20 World Cup?

There isn't a whole lot of buzz around Dubai and Sharjah just yet, but seldom has the field looked so even ahead of a major women's tournament

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
PAK-W-----
SL-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W-----
ENG-W-----
SCO-W-----
SA-W-----
WI-W-----
Full Table