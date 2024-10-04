Matches (6)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Irani Cup (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
Drinks
4th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 04, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext

NZ Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 7.20
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/2 (5.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ-W 150
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

New Zealand opt to bat; India go in with three fast bowlers in opener

NZ captain Sophie Devine believes the "pitch won't change too much"

Srinidhi Ramanujam
04-Oct-2024 • 44 mins ago
Arundhati Reddy is focused during India's nets, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, September 27, 2024

Arundhati Reddy has come into the XI  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs India
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in their women's T20 World Cup opener against India in Dubai. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine believes the "pitch won't change too much", which aided her decision.
They have gone pace-heavy for the game, with Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu as options, while Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr are the spinners.
India, similarly, have three fast bowlers in the XI for the first time in a T20I this year, with Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy all included. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, India's second-best bowler this year in terms of wickets taken, has been left out to accommodate an extra seamer. Offspinner Shreyanka Patil and legspinner S Asha will be the spinners alongside Deepti Sharma.
New Zealand go into the tournament having won just one out of 13 T20Is this year, while India have won 11 out of 17 in the same period, and go into the match as favourites.
India: India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 S Asha, 11 Renuka Singh
New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze (wk), 8 Jess Kerr, 9 Rosemary Mair, 10 Lea Tahuhu, 11 Eden Carson
New Zealand WomenIndia WomenIndiaNew ZealandNZ Women vs IND WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
NZ-W 56.87%
NZ-WIND-W
100%50%100%NZ-W InningsIND-W Innings

Over 10 • NZ-W 72/2

Live Forecast: NZ-W 150
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
NZ Women Innings
Player NameRB
SW Bates
caught2724
GE Plimmer
caught3423
AC Kerr
not out27
SFM Devine
not out36
Extras(b 4, w 2)
Total72(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W1010-1.550
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SA-W11020.773
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
Full Table