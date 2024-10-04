Matches (9)
SA Women vs WI Women, 3rd Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), October 04, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 138.81 SR
M Kapp
8 M • 288 Runs • 36 Avg • 145.45 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 524 Runs • 52.4 Avg • 143.56 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 183 Runs • 26.14 Avg • 98.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Sekhukhune
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 12 SR
N de Klerk
8 M • 6 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 23 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 12.87 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Laura Wolvaardt (c)
Opening Batter
Anneke Bosch 
Batting Allrounder
Tazmin Brits 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Mieke de Ridder 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Annerie Dercksen 
Allrounder
Ayanda Hlubi 
Bowler
Sinalo Jafta 
Wicketkeeper
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ayabonga Khaka 
Bowler
Sune Luus 
Allrounder
Nonkululeko Mlaba 
Bowler
Seshnie Naidu 
Allrounder
Tumi Sekhukhune 
Bowler
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2060
Match days4 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

'Be fearless, don't play safe' - Ratyanake spells out SL's mantra

He took over during a crisis, but has helped script a series of successful mini-chapters

Coach Leigh, spinner Kasperek: Scotland to New Zealand, twice over

The assistant coach during Scotland's run to their maiden World Cup is New Zealand's frontline offspinner

Smart Replay System to be used in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

The system was previously used in the Hundred and IPL 2024

October 3 at the World Cup: Debutants and dark horses

Scotland make their Women's Cricket World Cup debut - against Bangladesh - to get this show on the road, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan also facing off on opening day

Could this be the closest-ever Women's T20 World Cup?

There isn't a whole lot of buzz around Dubai and Sharjah just yet, but seldom has the field looked so even ahead of a major women's tournament

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
PAK-W-----
SL-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W-----
ENG-W-----
SCO-W-----
SA-W-----
WI-W-----
Full Table