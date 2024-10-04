Matches (9)
SA Women vs WI Women, 3rd Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), October 04, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SA Women
NR
L
W
L
W
WI Women
L
W
L
W
W
Ground time: 04:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W9 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 138.81 SR
SA-W8 M • 288 Runs • 36 Avg • 145.45 SR
WI-W10 M • 524 Runs • 52.4 Avg • 143.56 SR
WI-W10 M • 183 Runs • 26.14 Avg • 98.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 12 SR
SA-W8 M • 6 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 23 SR
WI-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 12.87 SR
WI-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
SA-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2060
|Match days
|4 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News
'Be fearless, don't play safe' - Ratyanake spells out SL's mantra
He took over during a crisis, but has helped script a series of successful mini-chapters
Coach Leigh, spinner Kasperek: Scotland to New Zealand, twice over
The assistant coach during Scotland's run to their maiden World Cup is New Zealand's frontline offspinner
Smart Replay System to be used in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
The system was previously used in the Hundred and IPL 2024
October 3 at the World Cup: Debutants and dark horses
Scotland make their Women's Cricket World Cup debut - against Bangladesh - to get this show on the road, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan also facing off on opening day