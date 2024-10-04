Matches (6)
South Africa bowl vs West Indies in Dubai's first game of T20 World Cup 2024

Both sides included plenty of spin options in their ranks, although South Africa banked a little more on pace

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
04-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ayabonga Khaka picked up five wickets, India vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Warm-up, Dubai, October 1, 2024

Laura Wolvaardt said her decision was down to history, as chasing teams tend to do well in Dubai  •  ICC/Getty Images

South Africa opt to bowl vs West Indies
South Africa won the toss and chose to field in their T20 World Cup 2024 tournament opener against West Indies in Dubai, in what is the first match of this tournament to be played at this venue.
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said her decision was down to history - chasing teams tend to do well at this venue. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said she would have fielded first also.
Both teams have included plenty of spin options in their ranks. West Indies have the offspin of Karishma Ramharack and the legspin of Afy Fletcher in their ranks, in addition to the left-arm spin of Zaida James. That apart, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and others batting in the top six are also able contribute to the slow-bowling attack.
Roughly, the same goes for South Africa, though they have banked a little more on pace. Slow left-armer Nonkululeko Mlaba is the only specialist spinner, but Chloe Tryon (left-arm spin), Sune Luus (legspin), and Anneke Bosch (part-time offspin) are also around. Their seamers are Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk and Annerie Dercksen.
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinolo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
West Indies WomenSouth Africa WomenWest IndiesSouth AfricaWI Women vs SA WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

