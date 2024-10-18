Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Nepal vs USA (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Live
2nd Semi-Final (N), Sharjah, October 18, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext

NZ Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 5.75
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 28/2 (5.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ-W 133
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged New Zealand bat first; Taylor back for West Indies

Chedean Nation made way for the former West Indies captain in the XI

Srinidhi Ramanujam
18-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sophie Devine and Hayley Matthews wait for the toss, West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 18, 2024

Sophie Devine and Hayley Matthews wait for the toss  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs West Indies
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday evening. Hayley Matthews anyway wanted to bowl first.
Devine said she wanted runs on the board and put pressure on West Indies. New Zealand remained unchanged from the side that beat Pakistan a few nights ago.
West Indies made one change to the XI that thrashed England in their last group stage game, with the experienced Stafanie Taylor replacing Chedean Nation. Taylor had to miss the previous game due to knee injury and in her absence, Qiana Joseph had opened the innings and smashed 52 off 38 balls.
Both teams have met each other four times in the T20 World Cups before Friday, with New Zealand winning two times.
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
West Indies WomenNew Zealand WomenNew ZealandWest IndiesNZ Women vs WI WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
WI-W 55.9%
NZ-WWI-W
100%50%100%NZ-W InningsWI-W Innings

Over 12 • NZ-W 69/2

Amelia Kerr c Ramharack b Dottin 7 (11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 63.63
W
Live Forecast: NZ-W 133
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Unchanged New Zealand bat first; Taylor back for West Indies

Chedean Nation made way for the former West Indies captain in the XI

Unchanged New Zealand bat first; Taylor back for West Indies

'Overwhelming, unbelievable, joy' - Supermom Afy Fletcher's inspiring comeback tale

Two years ago, she was forced to miss the ODI World Cup semi-finals due to Covid-19. At 38, she is excited to have another crack at it, in UAE

'Overwhelming, unbelievable, joy' - Supermom Afy Fletcher's inspiring comeback tale

October 18 at T20 World Cup: West Indies take on New Zealand in a battle of underdogs

Neither team was a pre-tournament favourite but now they have a chance to make it to the final

October 18 at T20 World Cup: West Indies take on New Zealand in a battle of underdogs

Eden Carson - NZ's reel sensation who clicked at the biggest stage

The offspinner has put her career in veterinary science on hold to live her cricket dream

Eden Carson - NZ's reel sensation who clicked at the biggest stage

The Soph and Suze show - New Zealand's hit sitcom seeks one last high

New Zealand have reached the T20 World Cup semis as underdogs, and emotions are already running high for two of the team's most celebrated players

The Soph and Suze show - New Zealand's hit sitcom seeks one last high
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
NZ Women Innings
Player NameRB
SW Bates
bowled2628
GE Plimmer
not out3330
AC Kerr
caught711
SFM Devine
not out33
Total69(2 wkts; 12 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
NZ-W43160.879
IND-W42240.322
PAK-W4132-1.040
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W43161.536
SA-W43161.382
ENG-W43161.091
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table