Unchanged New Zealand bat first; Taylor back for West Indies

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs West Indies
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine
won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday evening. Hayley Matthews
anyway wanted to bowl first.
Devine said she wanted runs on the board and put pressure on West Indies. New Zealand remained unchanged from the side that beat Pakistan a few nights ago.
West Indies made one change to the XI that thrashed England in their last group stage game, with the experienced Stafanie Taylor replacing Chedean Nation. Taylor had to miss the previous game due to knee injury and in her absence, Qiana Joseph had opened the innings and smashed 52 off 38 balls.
Both teams have met each other four times in the T20 World Cups before Friday, with New Zealand winning two times
.
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas