Matches (8)
PAK vs ENG (1)
New Zealand in India (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Spring Challenge (2)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Nepal in United States of America (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)

NZ Women vs WI Women, 2nd Semi-Final at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Semi-Final (N), Sharjah, October 18, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 101.22 SR
GE Plimmer
10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 106.73 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 357 Runs • 35.7 Avg • 116.66 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 197 Runs • 24.63 Avg • 101.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 13.93 SR
EJ Carson
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 15.81 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 22 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 9.9 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 8 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Leigh Kasperek 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2097
Match days18 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Claire Polosak
South Africa
Lauren Agenbag
TV Umpire
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
Reserve Umpire
India
Vrinda Rathi
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
NZ-W43160.879
IND-W42240.322
PAK-W4132-1.040
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W43161.536
SA-W43161.382
ENG-W43161.091
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table