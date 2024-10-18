Matches (8)
NZ Women vs WI Women, 2nd Semi-Final at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Semi-Final (N), Sharjah, October 18, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
W
L
W
W
WI Women
W
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 101.22 SR
NZ-W10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 106.73 SR
WI-W10 M • 357 Runs • 35.7 Avg • 116.66 SR
WI-W10 M • 197 Runs • 24.63 Avg • 101.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.32 Econ • 13.93 SR
NZ-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 15.81 SR
WI-W10 M • 22 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 9.9 SR
WI-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2097
|Match days
|18 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Eden Carson - NZ's reel sensation who clicked at the biggest stage
The offspinner has put her career in veterinary science on hold to live her cricket dream