Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)

NGA-WMN U19 vs Samoa WU19s, 3rd Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Group C, Kuching, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Nigeria Women Under-19s FlagNigeria Women Under-19s
Samoa Women Under-19s FlagSamoa Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
Squad
Match details
Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
ENW19----
IRW19----
PAW19----
USW19----
Group C
TeamMWLPT
NZW19----
NGW19----
SOW19----
SAW19----
Group D
TeamMWLPT
AUW19----
BAW19----
NPW19----
SCW19----
Full Table