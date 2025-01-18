Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)
NGA-WMN U19 vs Samoa WU19s, 3rd Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Group C, Kuching, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
Squad
Match details
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
All you need to know about 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Find out when the tournament starts, what the format is, who the defending champions are, and more
Niki Prasad to lead India in Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025
It's almost the same squad that won the Asia Cup in Malaysia recently
Tilly Corteen-Coleman named in England Under-19 World Cup squad
Spinner is stand-out name in 15-player squad for event in Malaysia in January-February