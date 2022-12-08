Jayant, Saurabh, Saini pile on more runs against Bangladesh A

The trio scored half-centuries to give the Indians a shot at an innings victory

Bangladesh A 252 and 49 for 2 (Shadman 22*, Saurabh 1-10) trail India A 562 for 9 dec (Easwaran 157, Jayant 83, Musfik 3-129) by 261 runs



Bangladesh A were left needing another final-day rescue act after India A took a lead of 261 runs in the second unofficial Test in Sylhet. The hosts were 49 for 2 at stumps on the third day after India A declared their first innings on 562 for 9.

Saini stuck around for an hour and 36 minutes to score his maiden first-class fifty. He added an unbroken 68-run partnership for the tenth wicket with Mukesh Kumar before Easwaran called them back.

Left-arm spinner Murad and rookie fast bowler Musfik took three wickets each, while Sumon Khan finished with two wickets.

Bangladesh A lost their first-match hero Zakir Hasan in the fifth over when Umesh Yadav bowled him for 12. Mahmudul Hasan Joy then fell for 10, ending the two-match series with just 44 runs.