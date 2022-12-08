Jayant, Saurabh, Saini pile on more runs against Bangladesh A
The trio scored half-centuries to give the Indians a shot at an innings victory
Bangladesh A 252 and 49 for 2 (Shadman 22*, Saurabh 1-10) trail India A 562 for 9 dec (Easwaran 157, Jayant 83, Musfik 3-129) by 261 runs
Bangladesh A were left needing another final-day rescue act after India A took a lead of 261 runs in the second unofficial Test in Sylhet. The hosts were 49 for 2 at stumps on the third day after India A declared their first innings on 562 for 9.
Bangladesh A had started well though, with Musfik Hasan removing India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for 157 in the sixth over of the day. Easwaran struck 14 fours and two sixes in an innings that spanned more than seven hours. Jayant Yadav and Saurabh Kumar then put together 86 for the seventh wicket to push the Indians closer to 500. Saurabh was particularly aggressive, hitting seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 39 balls. Jayant and No. 10 Navdeep Saini also scored half-centuries to grind Bangladesh A's attack.
Saini stuck around for an hour and 36 minutes to score his maiden first-class fifty. He added an unbroken 68-run partnership for the tenth wicket with Mukesh Kumar before Easwaran called them back.
Left-arm spinner Murad and rookie fast bowler Musfik took three wickets each, while Sumon Khan finished with two wickets.
Bangladesh A lost their first-match hero Zakir Hasan in the fifth over when Umesh Yadav bowled him for 12. Mahmudul Hasan Joy then fell for 10, ending the two-match series with just 44 runs.
Shadman and Mominul Haque, however, saw Bangladesh through to stumps without any further damage. The final day looms as a vital one for Mominul who needs some runs, ahead of the first Test against India next week.