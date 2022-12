Saurabh Kumar spins India A to innings win over Bangladesh A

That Bangladesh A got as far as they did was down to Shadman, who waged a lone battle. He made an unbeaten 93, carrying his bat through the innings, with 18 fours. He batted for nine minutes short of six hours. The only support he got was from Shahadat, and then from Jaker Ali , who scored 22 in a fifth-wicket partnership of 35 runs. Shahadat and Jaker had hit half-centuries in the first innings.