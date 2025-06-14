Jordan Cox finds form but rain saves Sussex to keep Essex winless

Sussex 23 for 3 (Snater 3-8) vs Essex 177 for 4 (Cox 82) - Match abandoned

Essex 's hopes of claiming their first win of the season in the Vitality Blast were thwarted by the rain when they were well on top against Sussex Sharks at Hove.

In a game reduced to 17 overs a side, Jordan Cox - making only his second appearance in the competition this season after being involved with England Lions - hit four successive balls from offspinner Jack Carson for six on his way to a 47-ball 82 in an imposing total of 177 for 4.

Shane Snater then took three wickets without conceding a run as Sussex slumped to 23 for 3 after 3.1 overs when the rain which had delayed the start returned at 9.35pm. Umpires Martin Saggers and Hassan Adnan abandoned the game shortly afterwards as the rain set in.

It was a frustrating outcome for an Essex team who did not play like a team beaten in their first five games and that was largely down to a high-class contribution from England international Cox.

Together with left-hander Paul Walter, he added 115 in 9.1 overs for the third wicket with Walter contributing 35 from 22 balls, after opener Dean Elgar had got the innings off to a rumbustious start with 33 from 18 balls, seven of which he hit to the boundary.

The best way to describe Sussex's bowling effort would be mixed, with three overs costing a combined 70 runs. Skipper Tymal Mills had to take himself out of the attack after bowling two bouncers in his first five balls, which went for 25 and had to be completed by Tom Clark.

The eighth over went for 30 as Cox struck Carson for three leg-side sixes before going down the pitch to loft the off-spinner for a straight maximum and Cox hit another six off James Coles in the tenth over which went for 15.

It wasn't all bad. Ollie Robinson was economical and Henry Crocombe, in his first T20 appearance for nearly two years, finished with 2 for 28 and picked up both Walter - lbw to a fast, full and straight delivery - and Cox, who was well caught at deep backward square by Harrison Ward off the first delivery of the final over. Cox's runs came from 47 balls and he also hit six boundaries.

Carson had the consolation of removing Elgar with his first ball, courtesy of a juggling catch at long-off by Robinson but Sussex were left to score at 10.40 runs an over.