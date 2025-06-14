Anderson shines again as Lancashire continue Blast revival

Lancashire 146 for 3 (Jennings 42) beat Worcestershire 143 (Anderson 3-32, Wood 3-34) by seven wickets

Lancashire Lightning continued their strong start to the Vitality Blast with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Worcestershire Rapids at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Rapids, having chosen to bat, were bowled out for 143 in 19.1 overs. Only Gareth Roderick (35 from 28 balls) resisted for long as the innings failed to recover from early damage inflicted by James Anderson and Luke Wood

Lightning reeled in the target with 15 balls to spare, reaching 146 for 3 thanks to a solid top-order effort headed by Keaton Jennings (42 off 37) and Liam Livingstone (41 not out off 22).

Rapids won the toss but lost both openers in the first seven balls. Brett D'Oliveira edged his first ball, from Anderson, to slip and Wood struck with his first ball when he trapped Ed Pollock lbw.

Jake Libby pulled Anderson for six and almost did the same to Wood only to be denied by a stunning one-handed catch by Jack Blatherwick just inside the long leg rope. Wood's third wicket followed when Ethan Brookes pulled to midwicket and when, next ball, Adam Hose edged Tom Aspinwall to wicketkeeper Matty Hurst, the Rapids were 46 for 5, one ball out of the powerplay.

Roderick and Ben Dwarhuis arrested the slide with a stand of 46 in 29 balls before the latter pulled Aspinwall to deep midwicket. Lancashire's catching was top-drawer and when Matthew Waite sought six over fine leg off Blatherwick, Michael Jones judged the catch perfectly despite the pressure of knowing one backward step would take him over the rope.

Roderick's defiance ended when he sliced Anderson to third. That left Rapids' last two wickets with 27 balls at their disposal. Jacob Duffy heaved Wood to the foot of the chestnut tree in a violent unbeaten 24 off 12 to at least give him something to bowl at but Rapids were well short.

The home side desperately needed early wickets but took only one in the powerplay, Luke Wells, who edged Tom Taylor to wicketkeeper Roderick. Jennings and Matty Hurst added 63 in 46 balls and when Hurst was well-caught at long leg by Duffy, his belligerent cameo had, with Jennings, left Lancashire well in charge of the chase.