Worcs vs Lancashire, North Group at Worcester, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Worcester, June 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|2
Lancashire
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|4
Worcestershire
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Worcs
L
L
W
L
W
Lancashire
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:09
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Sanderson makes it six straight wins for Steelbacks
His three wickets in four balls extends tally in this year's competition to 17
Ollie Robinson half-century leads Durham to victory over Derbyshire Falcons
Robinson's T20 best helped his side amid impressive bowling from Allah Ghazanfar Fynn Hudson-Prentice
Malan stays on a roll as Yorkshire beat Notts
Jack White takes 4 for 33 on T20 debut as Joe Clarke's half-century goes in vain
Coles, McAndrew power Sussex to comfortable Hove win
Forceful batting followed by frugal five-wicket haul in 78-run win over Glamorgan