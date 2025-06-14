Matches (19)
WTC (1)
MLC (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
IRE vs WI (1)

SF vs Los Angeles, 3rd Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Oakland, June 14, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Tomorrow
9:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SF Win & Bat
LAKR Win & Bat
SF Win & Bowl
LAKR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
San Francisco UnicornsSan Francisco Unicorns
110026.150
Los Angeles Knight RidersLos Angeles Knight Riders
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FH Allen
10 M • 457 Runs • 45.7 Avg • 213.55 SR
Hassan Khan
10 M • 242 Runs • 48.4 Avg • 151.25 SR
UBT Chand
6 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 119.69 SR
AD Russell
6 M • 129 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 161.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hassan Khan
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 12 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 7 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 30.42 SR
SH Johnson
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
SP Narine
6 M • 5 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 28.8 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SF
LAKR
Player
Role
Corey Anderson (c)
Batting Allrounder
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Karima Gore 
Bowler
Hammad Azam 
Middle order Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Carmi le Roux 
Bowler
Liam Plunkett 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Callum Stow 
Bowler
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days14 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener

Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom

Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener

Stats - Finn Allen shatters records with 34-ball hundred in MLC

The opening batter from New Zealand lit up the opening day of the tournament in the USA

Stats - Finn Allen shatters records with 34-ball hundred in MLC

All you need to know about Major League Cricket season three

The action starts with a rematch of last year's final on June 12

All you need to know about Major League Cricket season three

Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025

Rashid, who plays for MI New York, has opted out of the tournament to take a break

Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025

San Francisco Unicorns are bringing cricket home to the west coast of the USA

After two years of playing at neutral locations, the Bay Area side have a stadium to call their own in the third season of MLC

San Francisco Unicorns are bringing cricket home to the west coast of the USA
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF11026.150
WSF1010-6.150
LAKR-----
MI NY-----
SEO-----
TSK-----
Full Table