Seattle vs Washington, 4th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Oakland, June 14, 2025, Major League Cricket
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Sun, 15 Jun
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Washington FreedomWashington Freedom
10100-6.150
Seattle OrcasSeattle Orcas
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Klaasen
7 M • 97 Runs • 16.17 Avg • 116.86 SR
Harmeet Singh
6 M • 44 Runs • 11 Avg • 93.61 SR
SPD Smith
9 M • 336 Runs • 56 Avg • 148.67 SR
GJ Maxwell
9 M • 158 Runs • 31.6 Avg • 162.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Gannon
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 12.54 SR
Harmeet Singh
5 M • 8 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 14.5 SR
SN Netravalkar
8 M • 16 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 11.37 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SEO
WSF
Player
Role
Heinrich Klaasen (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ali Sheikh 
Batting Allrounder
Ayan Desai 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Cameron Gannon 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Rahul Jariwala 
-
Jasdeep Singh 
Bowler
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Sujit Nayak 
-
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Match details
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days14 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener

Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom

Stats - Finn Allen shatters records with 34-ball hundred in MLC

The opening batter from New Zealand lit up the opening day of the tournament in the USA

All you need to know about Major League Cricket season three

The action starts with a rematch of last year's final on June 12

Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025

Rashid, who plays for MI New York, has opted out of the tournament to take a break

San Francisco Unicorns are bringing cricket home to the west coast of the USA

After two years of playing at neutral locations, the Bay Area side have a stadium to call their own in the third season of MLC

