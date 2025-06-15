Matches (19)
Seattle vs Washington, 4th Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Oakland, June 14, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Seattle
L
L
L
L
L
Washington
W
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 97 Runs • 16.17 Avg • 116.86 SR
SEO6 M • 44 Runs • 11 Avg • 93.61 SR
WSF9 M • 336 Runs • 56 Avg • 148.67 SR
WSF9 M • 158 Runs • 31.6 Avg • 162.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SEO7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 12.54 SR
SEO5 M • 8 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 14.5 SR
8 M • 16 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 11.37 SR
WSF7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.58 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SEO
WSF
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|14 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News
Allen's 51-ball 151 consigns Freedom to 123-run defeat in MLC 2025 opener
Allen, who hit 19 sixes, led San Francisco Unicorns to 269 for 5, which was 123 too many for defending champions Washington Freedom
Stats - Finn Allen shatters records with 34-ball hundred in MLC
The opening batter from New Zealand lit up the opening day of the tournament in the USA
All you need to know about Major League Cricket season three
The action starts with a rematch of last year's final on June 12
Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025
Rashid, who plays for MI New York, has opted out of the tournament to take a break