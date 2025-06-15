Ian Holland's four-for gets Washington Freedom off the mark

Washington Freedom 149 for 5 (Ravindra 44, Maxwell 38*, Salamkheil 2-27) beat Seattle Orcas 145 for 9 (Warner 31, Mayers 27, Holland 4-19, Edwards 2-24) by five wickets

Orcas were in a strong position of 66 for 1 at the end of the powerplay as MLC debutant David Warner and his opening partner Kyle Mayers peppered boundaries. Warner stood outside the crease to bash the ball around while Mayers went 6, 4 and 4 off consecutive deliveries against Glenn Phillips in the fifth over to power Orcas past 50.

Warner, however, holed out in the next over for 31 off 17. Mitchell Owen then removed Mayers on the first ball after the powerplay for 27 that brought out Orcas captain Henrich Klaasen for his first game since announcing international retirement

But it all went downhill for Orcas once Holland came on in the tenth over. A flurry of slower deliveries ended the over with Klaasen's wicket as he ended up holing out to deep backward square leg for 17.

Aaron Jones took on Holland in his third over, starting with back-to-back boundaries before three more slower deliveries fetched Holland two wickets, of Jones and Harmeet Singh. In his last over, another slower legcutter removed Cameron Gannon and Orcas were reeling at 120 for 7. Sikandar Raza's 26-ball stay couldn't get him more than 15 runs as Jack Edwards and Saurabh Netravalkar bowled frugal spells in the death.

Freedom were hardly bothered in the modest chase. Ravindra started with his serene drives on off and down the ground while Owen muscled the ball around in his 11-ball stay for 25. Ravindra kept the sixes coming as he and Andries Gous propelled them to 90 for 1 in the powerplay, which ended with three sixes off Gannon.

Gous was foxed by Waqar Salamkheil for 16 as soon as the field spread out and Ravindra was trapped lbw by Obed McCoy for 44 off 18 next over with the help of a review. Maxwell, who went through a drought of runs in the IPL - 48 runs in just six innings before getting injured - turned his form around by smashing Salamkheil for 6, 4 and 4 off consecutive deliveries in the ninth over which eased Freedom's nerves again.