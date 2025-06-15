Matches (26)
RESULT
4th Match (N), Oakland, June 14, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas

#6

145/9
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom

#3

(13.3/20 ov, T:146) 149/5

Washington won by 5 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/19
ian-holland
Cricinfo's MVP
85.14 ptsImpact List
ian-holland
Report

Ian Holland's four-for gets Washington Freedom off the mark

Washington Freedom cruised to victory in their modest chase with quick knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Jun-2025 • 40 mins ago
Ian Holland wrecked Seattle Orcas with a four-for, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2025, Oakland, June 14, 2025

Ian Holland wrecked Seattle Orcas with a four-for  •  Sportzpics for MLC

Washington Freedom 149 for 5 (Ravindra 44, Maxwell 38*, Salamkheil 2-27) beat Seattle Orcas 145 for 9 (Warner 31, Mayers 27, Holland 4-19, Edwards 2-24) by five wickets
Seattle Orcas had no answers to fast bowler Ian Holland's variations as they slumped to 145 for 9, which Washington Freedom chased down with 39 balls to spare. Holland finished with career-best T20 figures of 4 for 19 to restrict Orcas after a flying start, before Rachin Ravindra set up the chase at the top and Glenn Maxwell finished things off with an unbeaten 38 off 20.
Orcas were in a strong position of 66 for 1 at the end of the powerplay as MLC debutant David Warner and his opening partner Kyle Mayers peppered boundaries. Warner stood outside the crease to bash the ball around while Mayers went 6, 4 and 4 off consecutive deliveries against Glenn Phillips in the fifth over to power Orcas past 50.
Warner, however, holed out in the next over for 31 off 17. Mitchell Owen then removed Mayers on the first ball after the powerplay for 27 that brought out Orcas captain Henrich Klaasen for his first game since announcing international retirement.
But it all went downhill for Orcas once Holland came on in the tenth over. A flurry of slower deliveries ended the over with Klaasen's wicket as he ended up holing out to deep backward square leg for 17.
Aaron Jones took on Holland in his third over, starting with back-to-back boundaries before three more slower deliveries fetched Holland two wickets, of Jones and Harmeet Singh. In his last over, another slower legcutter removed Cameron Gannon and Orcas were reeling at 120 for 7. Sikandar Raza's 26-ball stay couldn't get him more than 15 runs as Jack Edwards and Saurabh Netravalkar bowled frugal spells in the death.
Freedom were hardly bothered in the modest chase. Ravindra started with his serene drives on off and down the ground while Owen muscled the ball around in his 11-ball stay for 25. Ravindra kept the sixes coming as he and Andries Gous propelled them to 90 for 1 in the powerplay, which ended with three sixes off Gannon.
Gous was foxed by Waqar Salamkheil for 16 as soon as the field spread out and Ravindra was trapped lbw by Obed McCoy for 44 off 18 next over with the help of a review. Maxwell, who went through a drought of runs in the IPL - 48 runs in just six innings before getting injured - turned his form around by smashing Salamkheil for 6, 4 and 4 off consecutive deliveries in the ninth over which eased Freedom's nerves again.
Freedom lost two more wickets before Maxwell struck more boundaries and Mukhtar Ahmed sealed victory with a four in the 14th over.
Ian Holland, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Washington Freedom, Seattle Orcas, Seattle vs Washington, Major League Cricket

Language
English
Washington Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
caught2511
R Ravindra
lbw4418
AGS Gous
bowled1610
GJ Maxwell
not out3820
GD Phillips
caught38
J Edwards
caught65
Mukhtar Ahmed
not out79
Extras(lb 3, w 7)
Total149(5 wkts; 13.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF22043.875
TSK11020.150
WSF2112-1.544
MI NY1010-0.150
LAKR1010-1.600
SEO1010-3.787
Full Table