New York vs Texas, 2nd Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), Oakland, June 13, 2025, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Sat, 14 Jun
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
MI New YorkMI New York
------
Texas Super KingsTexas Super Kings
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
7 M • 180 Runs • 30 Avg • 125 SR
Rashid Khan
7 M • 162 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 178.02 SR
F du Plessis
8 M • 420 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 171.42 SR
DP Conway
8 M • 293 Runs • 58.6 Avg • 143.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
TA Boult
7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 17.33 SR
Noor Ahmad
4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 10.66 SR
Zia-ul-Haq
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 19.71 SR
MI NY
TSK
Player
Role
Nicholas Pooran (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Agni Chopra 
-
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Kunwarjeet Singh 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Sharad Lumba 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Sunny Patel 
-
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Rushil Ugarkar 
Bowler
Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
Series
Season2025
Match days13 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News

Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025

Rashid, who plays for MI New York, has opted out of the tournament to take a break

Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025

San Francisco Unicorns are bringing cricket home to the west coast of the USA

After two years of playing at neutral locations, the Bay Area side have a stadium to call their own in the third season of MLC

San Francisco Unicorns are bringing cricket home to the west coast of the USA

MLC 2025: Pooran and Maxwell to lead MI New York and Washington Freedom respectively

Corey Anderson (San Francisco Unicorns), Heinrich Klaasen (Seattle Orcas) and Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings) will continue to lead their teams

MLC 2025: Pooran and Maxwell to lead MI New York and Washington Freedom respectively

MLC hopeful of Afghanistan players' participation after Trump's travel ban

A league official was hopeful MLC will be classified as a 'major sporting event' which would ease any concerns about the participation of the players

MLC hopeful of Afghanistan players' participation after Trump's travel ban

Washington Freedom eyeing Smith for brief appearance between Tests

There is potential for Steven Smith to squeeze in two matches before joining the Australia squad in West Indies after playing in the WTC final

Washington Freedom eyeing Smith for brief appearance between Tests
