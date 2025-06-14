Matches (17)
WTC (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
WCL 2 (1)
IRE vs WI (1)
Vitality Blast Men (6)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
MLC (1)
NL Women vs USA Women (1)
New York vs Texas, 2nd Match at Oakland, MLC, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (N), Oakland, June 13, 2025, Major League Cricket
What will be the toss result?
MI NY Win & Bat
TSK Win & Bat
MI NY Win & Bowl
TSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New York
L
L
L
W
L
Texas
W
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY7 M • 180 Runs • 30 Avg • 125 SR
MI NY7 M • 162 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 178.02 SR
TSK8 M • 420 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 171.42 SR
TSK8 M • 293 Runs • 58.6 Avg • 143.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
MI NY7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 17.33 SR
TSK4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 10.66 SR
TSK7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 19.71 SR
Squad
MI NY
TSK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Oakland Coliseum,Oakland
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News
Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025
Rashid, who plays for MI New York, has opted out of the tournament to take a break
San Francisco Unicorns are bringing cricket home to the west coast of the USA
After two years of playing at neutral locations, the Bay Area side have a stadium to call their own in the third season of MLC
MLC 2025: Pooran and Maxwell to lead MI New York and Washington Freedom respectively
Corey Anderson (San Francisco Unicorns), Heinrich Klaasen (Seattle Orcas) and Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings) will continue to lead their teams
MLC hopeful of Afghanistan players' participation after Trump's travel ban
A league official was hopeful MLC will be classified as a 'major sporting event' which would ease any concerns about the participation of the players