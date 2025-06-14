Matches (19)
WTC (1)
WCL 2 (1)
MLC (1)
IRE vs WI (1)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
NL Women vs USA Women (1)
TNPL (1)

Derbyshire vs Leics, North Group at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

North Group, Birmingham, June 14, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
DER Win & Bat
LEI Win & Bat
DER Win & Bowl
LEI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
LeicestershireLeicestershire
532012
9
DerbyshireDerbyshire
50500
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:48
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Match days14 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR66024
LAN53212
LEI53212
WOR4228
NOT5238
DUR4228
YOR5238
BEARS5238
DER5050
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM44016
SUR53212
HAM43112
GLA53212
SUS43112
KEN52210
MID5136
GLO3030
ESS5050
Full Table