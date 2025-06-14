Tammy Beaumont 81 trumps Suzie Bates 77 as Blaze win again

The Blaze 190 for 3 (Beaumont 81) beat Durham 188 for 5 (Bates 77) by seven wickets

Durham were put into bat and lost an early wicket during their innings but Bates (77), who was well supported by Bess Heath (45), inspired them to 188 for 5, their highest T20 total.

The chase of 189 got off to a bad start for The Blaze but the returning Beaumont, who combined with Kathryn Bryce (39) for a second-wicket partnership worth 118, supercharged the innings with a dominant performance and the visitors notched up the fourth win of their T20 campaign.

The Blaze put Durham in to bat at a sun-soaked Banks Homes Riverside and got off to a good start as Cassidy McCarthy removed Leah Dobson for 6, with the opener caught on the leg-side boundary.

Bates started well, showing plenty of aggression and she played a lovely shot on the off side for four off the bowling of McCarthy. The former New Zealand captain then hit Kirstie Gordon for three fours in her first over.

The hosts reached 50 in the powerplay and Mady Villiers played a lovely shot, lofting a Kathryn Bryce ball to the boundary. Villiers continued to motor as she swept a Gordon ball to the fence, but she didn't last much longer with Sarah Glenn getting her for 36 after she went for one hit too many and was caught on the leg-side boundary.

Glenn struck again for The Blaze, bowling Durham skipper Hollie Armitage for 8, but Bates reached her half-century off 37 balls soon after.

Bates then took a liking to the bowling of Georgia Elwiss as she hit her for back-to-back boundaries and Heath followed that up with two fours of her own. The Blaze pulled it back for a period, but Bates heaved a Kathryn Bryce ball to the legside boundary for four and Heath followed that up with an inventive scoop.

Heath's swashbuckling knock came to an end for 45, with Kathryn Bryce getting her and Bates fell for 77 two balls later.

The Blaze's chase of 189 got off to the worst possible start as Marie Kelly cut a Lauren Filer delivery straight to Sophia Turner at deep backward point, who produced a great catch. However, England opener Beaumont started well as she played a delightful shot through the on side for four.

She backed that up with one that she whipped off her legs for four and she continued to motor as her side went to 50 in the powerplay.

Beaumont then hit her first maximum of the innings as she heaved a Katherine Fraser delivery down the ground and she followed that up with a second, smashing a Katie Levick delivery over the long-off boundary which got her to fifty off 31 balls.

Kathryn Bryce then joined in as she smashed a Villiers ball over the ropes and The Blaze went past three figures.

Durham struck back with two huge wickets as Phoebe Turner bowled Kathryn Bryce for a well-made 39 and Beaumont followed soon after as Levick got her for 81.