DUR Women vs BLZ Women, 21st Match at Chester-le-Street, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, Chester-le-Street, June 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women News
The Blaze boss powerplays to end Surrey's unbeaten start
Cassidy McCarthy, Kirstie Gordon douse flames of a previously unstoppable host batting line-up
Wraith makes the difference as Villiers' excellence goes unrewarded
Excellent unbeaten 85 underpins Durham before Wraith half-century leads chase
Wyatt-Hodge leads onslaught as Surrey march past Durham
Opening stand with Smith puts contest beyond doubt despite Armitage anchoring visitors' innings
Tara Norris takes the honours as Lancashire turn the tables
Key allround display dents high-flying Warwickshire to tighten the permutations in Women's Blast